Donald Trump in Iowa accuses Biden of destroying democracy as fan likens him to Taylor Swift

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — In front of an enthusiastic crowd, former President Donald Trump took jabs here Saturday at the man he considers his biggest rival in the race for the White House — President Joe Biden.

On Saturday afternoon, the former president, who faces felony charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election, called Biden "the destroyer of American democracy" in front of the hundreds of attendees who packed Kirkwood Community College's Johnson Hall gym.

A projector screen hovering above the makeshift stage Trump stood on flashed a campaign slogan that read: "Biden attacks democracy." Trump has pleaded not guilty to 91 criminal counts in four separate cases, including in federal and state court where he is accused of subverting democratic elections.

He told attendees that the American dream had "died" once the Biden administration took over — a dream, he says, that was alive and well while he was in office.

"We built the greatest economy in the history of the world," he said, referring to his administration as "incredible" and touting rising wages and low mortgage rates and gas prices.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who was among the event's guest speakers and has endorsed Trump, said she recalled a better economy, a more secure border and more job opportunities when Trump was in the White House.

"He's a patriot. He loves our country just as much as we do. We need him in there," she said. "But to do that, I need you to get out and caucus."

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus rally, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Trump has remained the dominant front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential race nationally and in Iowa. A compilation of national polls from the polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight shows Trump in the lead with 60%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second at 13% and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 10%.

In Iowa, 43% of likely Republican caucusgoers named Trump as their first choice for president, an October Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll reported. The poll also showed DeSantis and Haley behind Trump, tying in second at 16%.

At the event in Cedar Rapids, those in attendance told the Des Moines Register they want Trump back in the White House. And some such as Waterloo resident April Melton say they see Trump as the only Republican nominee.

Just minutes before Trump set foot on stage, Melton, 54, told the Register she "can't even envision" anyone other than Trump as the nominee.

"Teens have rock stars that they follow like Taylor Swift. Grownups have Trump," said Melton, an avid Trump supporter whose red hoodie carried a portrait of the former president, the word "legend" stamped underneath.

Melton, who voted for Trump in 2020, criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for endorsing DeSantis after Reynolds initially said she would stay neutral.

Melton believes the governor's endorsement is a "great disservice to Iowa residents and voters" — and "hurt" them.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a caucus event, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette via AP)

Others, including Emma Aquino-Nemecek and Joe Mikecin, said they continue to stand by Trump because of his policies on national security and immigration.

For Aquino-Nemecek, the latter is personal. The 64-year-old Marion resident said she came to Iowa from the Philippines in 1992 and went through the process legally, filing the proper paperwork and paying all the expenses.

"I don't want an open border. I came here legally," she said. "I want everybody to fall in line and do the process instead of just letting everybody (come) in."

Mikecin, 61, shared a similar sentiment.

"We want immigration, but we don't want illegal immigration," said Mikecin, who traveled from St. Louis to see Trump at the community college in Cedar Rapids. "We are a melting pot — and we should be. That's what America is. But you can't butt in front of the line. That's just not right."

Like Melton, Mikecin said they believe Trump is the only option for president.

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump wears a Trump "Wanted," T-shirt during a caucus event, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette via AP)

"It's Trump or not," said Mikecin, who was among dozens who stood in line hours before the doors to the event opened.

Mikecin believes the other presidential contenders can't match Trump's "conviction." He says Trump's absences in the Republican primary debates speak to that trait.

"He doesn't need to because we know who he is," Mikecin said. "We know where he stands, and that's where the conviction comes in. We know his policies are going to help all of us who are standing here."

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trump adulation on display in Iowa as he attacks Biden on democracy