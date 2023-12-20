Donald Trump in Iowa ignores Colorado ruling disqualifying him, dismisses Hitler comparison

WATERLOO, Iowa — At a campaign rally here Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump ignored a surprising Colorado Supreme Court ruling disqualifying him from that state's primary ballot and waved off critics who said he was echoing Adolf Hitler by repeatedly accusing immigrants who illegally enter the country of "poisoning the blood" of America.

"It's true, they're destroying the blood of our country, that's what they're doing," Trump told supporters during his latest Iowa campaign event. "They're destroying our country. They don't like it that I said that. And I never read 'Mein Kampf'. They said, 'oh, Hitler said that, in a much different way.'"

Trump's remarks come after he told supporters in New Hampshire last weekend that immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally were "poisoning the blood" of the country. President Joe Biden's campaign and other critics have likened the sentiment to that of Hitler, who used the term "blood poisoning" in his manifesto, "Mein Kampf."

The recent Iowa Poll found that 42% of likely Republican caucusgoers would be more likely to support Trump after being asked about his "poisoning the blood" comments; 28% said they were less likely to support him, and 29% said it does not matter.

Iowa caucuses: Trump's harsh words grow support among likely Iowa caucusgoers, Iowa Poll finds

No comment from Trump on Colorado ruling keeping him off primary ballot

At the rally, Trump arrived late but chose to ignore the Colorado ruling Tuesday removing his name from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot. The ruling found that Trump's actions preceding and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to engaging in an insurrection that under the 14th Amendment prevents him from holding office.

"President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under section three," the state court wrote in a 4-3 ruling. "Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the election code for the secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

The court's ruling came less than an hour before Trump took the stage in Waterloo. His campaign has pledged to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court, spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

More: Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's primary ballot, state high court rules

"Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice," Cheung said.

The lawsuit was filed by watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, one of dozens pending across the country.

Colorado is the first state to explicitly rule against Trump on the issue, with similar claims in other states, including Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire, being dismissed in recent weeks.

A "MAGA Claus" walks through the audience during a Donald Trump for President campaign rally at Waterloo Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo.

Trump pledges to defend Christians with governmental task force

Trump, who declared that his administration helped restore the "beautiful phrase Merry Christmas," said he would "end the war on Christians" if re-elected.

"Christians and Americans of faith are being persecuted and government is being weaponized against religion like never before" under the Biden administration, Trump said.

He said he would form a "federal task force for fighting anti-Christian bias" led by a "fully reformed" Department of Justice, calling Americans of faith "the soul of our country."

And he referenced past FBI documents relating to Catholics that have been under scrutiny by House Republicans, warning that "evangelicals will not be far behind."

"I will defend religion, and I will defend 'in God we trust,'" Trump said, referring to the official motto of the United States. "You know, that very important phrase is under siege."

John Fritze of USA TODAY contributed reporting.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trump in Iowa waves off Hitler comparisons, vows to protect Christians