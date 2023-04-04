Will Donald Trump join Al Capone and Mick Jagger in the famous mugshots gallery?

Martin Luther King and Hugh Grant have both famously had their mugshots taken and released to the public.

Mick Jagger. Al Capone. Martin Luther King.

Ever since he was indicted, speculation has swirled about whether Donald Trump would join the gallery of politicians, celebrities and infamous villains with a police mug shot.

In theory everyone arrested in the United States has their photograph taken.

It is part of a ritual of arrest - including being handcuffed and subject to what Americans call a 'perp walk', or being led into custody - that mixes public humiliation with a demonstration that everyone, rich or poor, is equal before the law.

Famous political mugshots include that of Rosa Parks, after her famous bus ride in 1955. Martin Luther King was arrested dozens of times, but his most iconic mugshot is from 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama, where he was arrested for involvement in the bus boycott.

Mug shot of Martin Luther king taken following his arrest with activist Rosa Parks for disorderly conduct in Montgomery in February 1956. - ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo

Mugshot of H.R Haldeman during his Watergate conviction in 1975

H. R. Haldeman, Richard Nixon's chief of staff, stands straight backed and immaculately dressed in his shirt sleeves after he was arrested following the Watergate scandal.

There's one of a young Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, with a cheery grin on his face after being caught driving without a licence in 1977, and American gangster Al Capone looks similarly relaxed in his mug shot from the 1920s.

Bill Gates after being caught driving without a licence in 1977 - Albuquerque, New Mexico Police Department

Mug shot of Al Capone smiling circa 1925. - Hulton Archive

Some musicians have found their rock star credentials burnished by a good mugshot.

David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Jimi Hendrix all look fairly unimpressed in separate arrests for narcotics possession.

Mick Jagger's mug shot after being arrested for drug possession in 1967 - Kypros/REX

Jimi Hendrix following his arrest on charges of possessing drugs in 1969 - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

David Bowie after being arrested for drug possession in 1976 - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Not everyone wears their mugshot so lightly though.

British actor Hugh Grant looks visibly uncomfortable in his after he was arrested in 1995 for having sex in his car with prostitute Divine Brown.

Hugh Grant's mugshot after being arrested for lewd conduct in Los Angeles. - Dave Lewis / Rex Features

In a case like Mr Trump's, however, where the arrest is pre-arranged, defence lawyers can negotiate those details.

The office of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, reportedly agreed there would be no need for handcuffs because Mr Trump cannot plausibly pose a flight risk or a threat to arresting officers of the DA.

Mr Trump, as a former president, is after all accompanied everywhere by Secret Service agents. He will apparently also be spared the photograph or being put in a jail cell.

Story continues

Those who know Mr Trump, the reality TV star turned quintessential political showman, believe he will have carefully weighed up the pros and cons before instructing his lawyers to speak to the DA's office about forgoing the cuffs or the mugshot.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday ahead of his arraignment. - Bryan Woolston/AP

Would the sympathy and outrage elicited in his base by the sight of a former president in handcuffs outweigh the distaste of swing voters? If he is photographed, should he frown or smirk?

One Republican strategist who knows Mr Trump told the BBC last week that the former president would be considering all those fine details, including facial expression and what he should wear on the perp walk, as he considered whether to go through with them.

Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer turned prosecution witness, said last month that Mr Trump would be "absolutely" mugshotted, fingerprinted and DNA-swabbed, but doubted he'd accept the handcuffs.

And despite being a sharp critic of his former boss, he backed that decision.

“I don’t want to see Donald handcuffed and paraded through… because it’s an embarrassment to our country,” he told MSNBC. “Could you imagine our allies and our adversaries, how they could either enjoy this or despise us as a direct result?”