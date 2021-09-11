Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

Donald Trump Jr. appealed for questions to ask his father, Donald Trump, when they commentate on Evander Holyfield’s boxing comeback Saturday — and received a slew of critical suggestions he’s unlikely to pose anytime soon.

The ex-president’s pay-per-view gig ― which costs viewers $49.99 ― has drawn fierce criticism from both sides of the aisle, given how it falls on the same day as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In a video that Trump Jr. shared to Twitter on Friday, he said he’d definitely be asking his father about aliens when they’re in the commentary booth and urged people to send him other ideas for what to talk about.

The biggest fight of the year this Saturday. My Dad - President Trump- & I, are commentating and we’re going to have some fun.

I’ll finally pushing him on the burning question.

Are aliens real and what’s up with Area 51? Shoot me some other questions here!

Text “Alien” to 75303 pic.twitter.com/TBzaCVc9Ow — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2021

“Is he going to advise the dude who gets knocked out to call the fight rigged?” cracked one Twitter user, referencing the former president’s penchant for pushing lies about the 2020 election.

“Will he attempt to rewrite history and tell us all about his bravery on 9/11 before or during the fight?” added another, a dig at Trump’s fanciful recollections of the attacks.

How is this event in any way appropriate on the 20th anniversary of 9/11? — 𝚆𝚎𝚍𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 ⛈ (@WednesFri) September 11, 2021

You’re not paying your respects to the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11? pic.twitter.com/jGwQAiTFnY — Dawg Resistance (@DawgResistance) September 11, 2021

Is he going to advise the dude who gets knocked out to call the fight rigged? — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) September 11, 2021

Will he attempt to rewrite history and tell us all about his bravery on 9/11 before or during the fight? — Michael Smith (@mikesm193) September 11, 2021

In a year, Lil Don & Big Don will be announcing Monster Truck Rallies — M2T (@M2TT2M) September 11, 2021

Ask him about his taxes... — michael. I have a nickel. (@5centmichael) September 11, 2021

What is the quid pro quo on this latest scam? — JAS16AZ✡️ (@JAS16AZ) September 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...