Donald Trump Jr. appears before Jan. 6 committee, latest family member to meet with House panel

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, offered voluntary testimony before a special House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, the latest family member to appear before the panel, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The person, who asked not be identified, said Trump spoke with the committee for a few hours Tuesday and described the interaction as "cordial." Donald Trump Jr.'s appearance follows the voluntary meetings involving sister Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom served as top advisers to the former president.

The latest meeting comes as the committee begins closing the loop on its far-reaching investigation and prepares for public hearings next month.

Because of their proximity to the former president, all three family members were called to provide assistance to the panel committee.

More: Trump Jr. fiancée, ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, gets Jan. 6 subpoena

More: Jan 6 committee seeking cooperation from Ivanka Trump, who panel says urged father to call off Capitol mob

Trump Jr., according to the committee, was among several allies of the former president who in text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, 2021 urged that the president condemn the violence unfolding at the Capitol.

President-elect Donald Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, center, and Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in New York City on Jan. 11, 2017.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee