Donald Trump Jr.'s Australia Tour Delayed By 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Far-right rhetoric spewing Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial upcoming three-day speaking tour in Australia has been delayed, the organizer announced.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump was due to speak in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from Sunday, amid calls he be banned from visiting the country.

But Turning Point Australia, which is promoting the events, said on its website Wednesday they were postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The organization did not reveal exactly what those circumstances were.

But it wrote on Facebook: “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps…”

It shared the hashtag #CancelCulture, although offered no further explanation.

“Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more,” it added. “The dates will be changing for all shows to a later date.”

Trump Jr. has not commented on the delay.

A petition on Change.org to prevent Trump Jr. from receiving a visa to enter Australia has garnered more than 21,000 signatures.

