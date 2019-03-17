Donald Trump Jr defends Chelsea Clinton after students blame her for Christchurch mosque terror attack

Donald Trump Jr has come to the defence of Chelsea Clinton after students in New York launched an astonishing verbal attack on the heavily pregnant former first daughter blaming her for the Christchurch mosques massacre.

The president’s son tweeted: “It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism.

“We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem.”

Ms Clinton was berated by senior student Leen Dweik while attending a vigil to mark the terror attack - in which 50 worshippers were killed - at New York University on Friday.

Footage of the incident went viral online with thousands retweeting the video in apparent solidarity with Ms Clinton, who is pregnant with her third child.

“This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” Ms Dweik can be heard saying. “And I want you to know that, and I want you to feel that deeply - 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.”

Here is a pregnant Chelsea Clinton being accosted in public by NYU students blaming her for the New Zealand massacre. You are free to have your opinion, but how you express yourself matters. Note how Clinton never shuts down or stops listening, despite not deserving any of this. pic.twitter.com/V6XcC3lWCB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) 16 March 2019

A visibly shocked Ms Clinton remains calm as Ms Dweik becomes increasingly agitated.

The verbal assault was apparently in response to Ms Clinton’s criticisms last month of congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat.

After Ms Omar suggested that Israeli money had too much influence on US foreign policy, Ms Clinton tweeted: “We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in antisemitism.”

Rose Asaf, a New York University student who posted the video of the hectoring online, said Ms Clinton’s words had incited a “mob” against Ms Omar.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, appeared in court on Saturday charged with the terror attacks which happened on Friday.