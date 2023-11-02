Donald Trump Jr defiant in New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in the Trump Organization's financial statements

Donald Trump Jr was back on the stand in a New York court to testify in a civil fraud trial that threatens to engulf his family's property empire.

Over hours of testimony, the 45-year-old son of former president Donald Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say that he played a key role in the Trump Organization's efforts to exaggerate its wealth and falsify business records.

His siblings, Ivanka and Eric Trump , will also testify in the case.

The judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, has already ruled that the Trump Organization committed massive fraud.

The trial will ultimately determine what civil penalty should be imposed. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a fine of $250m (£204m) and a ban on the former president and his sons doing business in the state.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump Jr became the first of Donald Trump's children to give evidence in the case. He is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, along with his brother Eric.

Over two hours of testimony, he said he did not work on the financial statements at the centre of the case and that the documents were the responsibility of the firm's accountants.

"That's what we paid them for," he said. "I had an obligation to listen to the people with intimate knowledge of those things."

Mr Trump Jr's denials continued as prosecutors restarted their questioning on Thursday. He again claimed that he had no specific knowledge of how the statements or other important business documents were prepared, and that he entrusted his accountants, the Mazars firm, and other employees with the task.

"They have as much, if not more information and details than I ever would have had," he said.

When asked whether he ever took any steps to ensure that the information he was signing off on was accurate, Trump Jr said that he did not recall.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify in the case early next week. He has previously appeared in court to watch the testimony of his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

He, like his sons, has denied any wrongdoing and earlier this week called Judge Engoron "a disgrace to the legal profession".

Mr Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump - who is no longer listed as a co-defendant in the case - is expected to testify on 8 November.

On Wednesday, however, she appealed against the order to testify. Her attorney has argued that she has not lived or worked in New York since 2017.