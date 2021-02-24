Donald Trump Jr. deposed in D.C. attorney general probe of inaugural committee

Donald Trump Jr. was deposed on Feb. 11 as part of a lawsuit by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who alleged last year that former President Trump's inaugural committee coordinated with the Trump Organization to "grossly overpay" for event space at its D.C. hotel.

Details: Racine alleges that in the course of his investigation, he uncovered a second instance in which the inaugural committee improperly spent funds — on a contract the Trump Organization signed with the Loews Madison Hotel for a block of rooms during the 2017 inauguration.

The filing alleges that a former executive assistant to Donald Trump Jr. was the point of contact for the contract and that the inaugural committee paid an invoice for the Loews room block for almost $50,000.

"Donald Trump, Jr.’s testimony at his February 11, 2021 deposition raised further questions about the nature of the Loews Madison invoice and revealed evidence that Defendants had not yet produced to the District," the filing states.

Ivanka Trump, inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack, and deputy chair Rick Gates have also sat for depositions, according to the filing.

The big picture: Former President Trump and his business is facing legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions, including a criminal investigation out of the Manhattan district attorney's office that is said to be examining possible tax and bank-related fraud.

