Donald Trump Jr. deposed in D.C. attorney general probe of inaugural committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump Jr. was deposed on Feb. 11 as part of a lawsuit by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who alleged last year that former President Trump's inaugural committee coordinated with the Trump Organization to "grossly overpay" for event space at its D.C. hotel.

Details: Racine alleges that in the course of his investigation, he uncovered a second instance in which the inaugural committee improperly spent funds — on a contract the Trump Organization signed with the Loews Madison Hotel for a block of rooms during the 2017 inauguration.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The filing alleges that a former executive assistant to Donald Trump Jr. was the point of contact for the contract and that the inaugural committee paid an invoice for the Loews room block for almost $50,000.

  • "Donald Trump, Jr.’s testimony at his February 11, 2021 deposition raised further questions about the nature of the Loews Madison invoice and revealed evidence that Defendants had not yet produced to the District," the filing states.

  • Ivanka Trump, inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack, and deputy chair Rick Gates have also sat for depositions, according to the filing.

The big picture: Former President Trump and his business is facing legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions, including a criminal investigation out of the Manhattan district attorney's office that is said to be examining possible tax and bank-related fraud.

Read the filing.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell throws cold water on Dems' proposed 1/6 Commission

    Sen. Mitch McConnell indicated that he would be open to a commission narrowly focused on security on the Hill.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • Investors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

    Former President Donald Trump may never fully recommit to his business roots. Before taking office, Trump's name was synonymous with his gaudily luxurious brand, and it was an asset. But Trump's "human brand" is no longer "part of who he is," Robert Passikoff of the firm Brand Keys tells The Washington Post — and investors say that has cost his business dearly. Trump's properties used to target "wealthy, city-dwelling customers and big-time convention planners," the Post writes. But those audiences won't touch his businesses anymore thanks to his incredibly divisive time in office, and his new enthusiastic fan base isn't making up the difference. Several of Trump's hotels have shut down since he took office, and his debts are continuing to pile up as condos and hotel rooms sit empty. Investors are now circling the former president, looking to buy his properties as well as his loans to cash in on if he ends up defaulting. Four of those investors tell the Post they're hoping to get a good deal on the buildings due to Trump's tarnished brand. Once purchased, "the first thing you do is you take the Trump name off them — which, by the way, could be a multiple-week effort, because it's on everything," one potential buyer told the Post. Only then will the building become a "competitive asset." Those sales seem possible as sources say Trump remains focused on exacting revenge against his political enemies instead of his business. But so far, Trump hasn't indicated he's selling anything, and his son Eric Trump insists the family is still committed to the business. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe MC Hammer school of philosophyLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe MC Hammer school of philosophyLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Gucci has reportedly extended its lease in the Trump Tower. Other companies, including Tiffany's, have pulled away from the former president.

    Gucci, the Trump Tower's biggest commercial tenant, has extended its lease for the building beyond 2026, The New York Times reported.

  • Prince William & Kate Middleton Are 'Utterly Aghast' at Meghan & Harry's Oprah Interview

    We knew this was going to be the reaction, didn’t we? Prince William and Kate Middleton are not at all on board with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “nothing off-limits” interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7. With the ongoing family feud, and a pandemic to keep them apart, there was only going to […]

  • U.S. report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince: sources

    The Biden administration is expected to release a declassified U.S. intelligence report on Thursday finding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, four officials familiar with the matter said. The release would represent the latest move by U.S. President Joe Biden to realign ties with Riyadh after years in which Washington largely gave its key Arab ally and major oil producer a pass on its human rights record, intervention in Yemen’s civil war and other issues. The report's release is expected to coincide with the first phone conversation, possibly on Wednesday, between Biden and Saudi King Salman since Biden took over the presidency.

  • Melania Trump Is Reportedly Spending Her Days Post-White House Stewing at the Spa

    Namely over the media attention of her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

  • Fans shocked by Scott Disick's 'creepy' age gap with new girlfriend: 'Something inherently wrong there'

    People are questioning the 18-year age gap between Scott Disick and his new teenage girlfriend.

  • Trump Jr deposed by DC attorney general over inaugural funds lawsuit

    Ex-president’s son is latest family member interviewed over alleged misuse of 2017 inaugural money

  • Thomas Jefferson statue, James Madison portrait among artifacts damaged in Capitol riot, officials say

    House Curator Farar Elliott will tell lawmakers her department needs at least $25,000 for the emergency repairs of historical artifacts in the Capitol

  • Watch A Nissan 350Z Bring A Cadillac Dealership To Its Knees

    Oh the horror!

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Editorial: Trumped, finally: The Supreme Court says Trump can’t stop his accountant from complying with a grand jury subpoena

    When District Attorney Cy Vance and the 23 Manhattanites comprising his grand jury probing the possible criminality of Donald Trump served a binding legal subpoena for his financial records, the documents should have been surrendered immediately. Instead, the standard legal demand ran up against an obstinate president asserting boundless executive power. That was almost exactly 18 months ago. ...

  • North Korea hacked Pfizer because it wants to sell bootleg COVID vaccines on the international black market, sources say

    North Korea is well-practiced at drug smuggling and hacking, and needs as much foreign currency as it can get.

  • 'What happened ... must never happen again': Rep. Liz Cheney, a top House Republican, again hits Trump over Capitol riots

    Despite threats to her re-election, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney did not back down from criticism of Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • 'US leadership has been sorely missed.' Trudeau, Biden seek to repair alliance in first meeting

    The U.S.-Canada relationship was deeply strained during the Trump administration, with tensions spiking over trade and spilling over into personal insults.

  • Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80. What exactly is that? We explain

    The SUV Tiger Woods was driving when he crashed was a Genesis GV80 loaned to him by Genesis USA as part of its sponsorship of the golf tournament Woods was involved with, but not participating in. It is apparently common for Woods to drive himself in such tournament courtesy cars. Many people have been trying to search what crash ratings the GV80 has received, but unfortunately, neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (aka the federal government) nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have tested the GV80.