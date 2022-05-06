Donald Trump Jr. Doesn't Get Why His Dad Shouldn't Bomb Mexico

Donald Trump Jr. has long been suspected of harboring political ambitions, but he doesn’t seem to understand a basic rule of foreign policy: It’s not a good idea to bomb your allies.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump made his ignorance clear on Friday when he attempted to defend his father from claims made by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

In an upcoming memoir previewed by The New York Times on Thursday, Esper claimed Trump asked him twice if the U.S. could fire missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs run by cartels, while keeping the military action secret.

“No one would know it was us,” Trump said after Esper objected, according to the excerpt.

Although Trump’s plan would constitute an act of war on the part of the U.S., his son didn’t seem to grasp that fairly obvious concept when he asked if bombing drug cartels is “supposed to be a bad thing?”

I’m still trying to figure out the recent media outrage about my father possibly wanting to target Mexican drug cartel manufacturing facilities in Mexico… Is that supposed to be a bad thing??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 6, 2022

Various Twitter users felt obliged to school the younger Trump on why his dad’s proposal was a bad, bad, bad idea.

Former president's son is confused about what's so bad about the US firing missiles into a friendly neighboring country and then concealing the attack. https://t.co/nKogQJMGaZ — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) May 6, 2022

When a military fires missiles into another sovereign country, that's called an act of war. And, according to Raytheon, the Patriot missile is a surface-to-air missile. Bad choice for a cartel hit.https://t.co/sk7TXCWoJChttps://t.co/2RtLMNSpcY — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) May 6, 2022

You mean bombing a sovereign country, and then lying about it? Sure. What could be wrong with that? https://t.co/t2N5F8753T — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) May 6, 2022

Don Jr., let me explain this to you. Bombing our friend and ally Mexico with U.S. missiles is in fact a very bad thing. https://t.co/iZgQa0u0XL — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 6, 2022

However, at least one person (jokingly) agreed with the scion.

Junior's right, we should be moving those cartel drug manufacturing jobs back to the United States to be done by Americans. https://t.co/B7ga7pkBIc — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 6, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

