Donald Trump Jr. Doesn't Get Why His Dad Shouldn't Bomb Mexico

David Moye
2 min read
Donald Trump Jr. has long been suspected of harboring political ambitions, but he doesn’t seem to understand a basic rule of foreign policy: It’s not a good idea to bomb your allies.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump made his ignorance clear on Friday when he attempted to defend his father from claims made by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

In an upcoming memoir previewed by The New York Times on Thursday, Esper claimed Trump asked him twice if the U.S. could fire missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs run by cartels, while keeping the military action secret.

“No one would know it was us,” Trump said after Esper objected, according to the excerpt.

Although Trump’s plan would constitute an act of war on the part of the U.S., his son didn’t seem to grasp that fairly obvious concept when he asked if bombing drug cartels is “supposed to be a bad thing?”

Various Twitter users felt obliged to school the younger Trump on why his dad’s proposal was a bad, bad, bad idea.

However, at least one person (jokingly) agreed with the scion.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

