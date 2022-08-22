Donald Trump Jr.: "If Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it'd probably be good."

Donald Trump Junior decided to take to Twitter with a rant of posts and express his views on how he feels if daddy Trump still obtained the nuclear codes. This comes after the James Comey’s Senate hearing and his brother Eric Trump said that Democrats aren’t even people. This seems as a usual Trump stunt and a way to protect the Trump reputation at all costs. Donald Trump Junior: "If Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it'd probably be good." Donald Trump has the nuclear codes. In the linen closet at Mar-A-Lago. By the way, for the record I would say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it'd probably be good. See our enemies, our enemies might actually be like, okay, maybe let's not mess with them. I'm like, when they look at Joe Biden, they say you know what? We should attack now?