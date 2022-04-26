Donald Trump Jr. Fires Guns With GOP Senate Candidate Accused Of Abuse: 'Liberals Beware'

Donald Trump Jr. Fires Guns With GOP Senate Candidate Accused Of Abuse: 'Liberals Beware'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Eric Greitens
    Eric Greitens
    American politician, author, and former Navy SEAL

Liberals are warned to “beware” in Donald Trump Jr.’s latest display of macho bravado.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son and Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens fire automatic weapons at a shooting range in a new video shared online Monday.

“Striking fear into the hearts of liberals everywhere, folks,” Trump Jr. says in the clip.

“Liberals beware,” adds Greitens, who resigned as governor of Missouri in 2018 amid sexual misconduct and campaign finance scandals and has now been accused by his ex-wife of physical abuse and “unstable and coercive behavior” to both her and their children.

Some critics ridiculed the clip. “OMG….. Testicle Tanning really works…..,” one wag fired back on Twitter, a mocking reference to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s special on masculinity.

Others said they had reported the video for its threatening content.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories