Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

Former President Donald Trump appears to be readying the formal launch of a social media platform and his son is trying to promote it in one of the most ironic ways possible.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a message his father posted on Truth Social via his Twitter account:

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

Trump has been banned from Twitter for more than a year and is suing the site as well as other tech companies. Although he’s launched and ditched other online efforts since the ban ― including a short-lived blog ― he is now hoping to rival Twitter with his own Twitter-like service for MAGA fans.

In the meantime, his son is looking to recruit for the new service ― on Twitter, of all places.

Trump’s critics fired back with some “Truth” bombs of their own:

Running to Twitter to post screenshots of Truth Social because it isn’t launched yet is a fail.



Marketing-wise, they wasted Trump’s first post. pic.twitter.com/KlfJvEqHtd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 16, 2022

This is so sad. https://t.co/jkAiPJiV6d — M LeMont (@MisterSalesman) February 16, 2022

You’ll get your chance to tell the truth, nothing but the whole truth, so help you God… real soon. — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) February 15, 2022

Trump's first post on his Twitter clone site was written to people not on the site. This was written to be a screenshot post on Twitter. This will be such a glorious dumpster fire. https://t.co/nFg749LOoa — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) February 16, 2022

Ok this is HILARIOUS



Look at how long ago the post was made (1D)



Now look at the likes ONLY 49. 😂😂😂😂@DonaldJTrumpJr What a JOKE ! https://t.co/5r3Lr7vG6j — Old Salty Chief, OSC (SW) USN Ret (@old_osc) February 16, 2022

The truth is coming soon! https://t.co/Y3nHiL122V — Alex Roe (@Alex_P_Roe) February 15, 2022

“Can I copy your homework?”



“Sure, just don’t make it obvious.” pic.twitter.com/vDsi6VH0xm — Alex (@TopFighter) February 16, 2022

Truth Social is going to fail in spectacular fashion and I'm going to absolutely love it. https://t.co/lhoAEKfryu — Frank the Leftist (@Leftist412) February 16, 2022

If someone posts on a social media platform but nobody sees it…. is it really a media platform…. https://t.co/2S0cCjIOtO — Jon (@joninsocal) February 16, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.