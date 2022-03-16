Donald Trump Jr.’s Idea For How His Dad Could Fix Russia-Ukraine Backfires

Donald Trump Jr. faced mockery for suggesting his father, former President Donald Trump, attend upcoming NATO talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. claimed President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Belgium next week “will only embolden our enemies further.”

Sending Biden to Europe for “High Stakes” NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further.

If you want to get something done right send Trump. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 16, 2022

“If you want to get something done right send Trump,” the Trump scion added.

Critics reminded Trump Jr. of his father’s own loyalty to and emboldening of Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout his presidency. Others suggested the former president be sent “one way” and recalled his questionable behavior at summits when he was in office.

One way. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 16, 2022

You can’t make him love you Don https://t.co/SQGqtJTaxi — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 16, 2022

I think he has a prior speaking engagement at the Mar a Lago omelette bar. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) March 16, 2022

Oh sweetie — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 16, 2022

I haven't seen big daddy Donald Trump volunteering to meet with Putin and Zelensky on the Russia/Ukraine border to mediate between them. His bone spurs must be acting up again. https://t.co/eFJZSvtVqb — Danko Ramone (@nullnotvoid) March 16, 2022

Your stupid father was busy dismantling and undermining NATO, much to Putin's delight.



All of our European allies think he is a dangerous idiot, and they are absolutely right. Biden is uniting them.



This is a serious situation, no time for a showboating halfwit like Donald. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 16, 2022

Of all the stupid ideas you’ve had, and there have been many, this is by far the dumbest. #DumbDonJrhttps://t.co/y7L9t9Upqz — Wink🏌🏽‍♂️🏊🏼‍♂️☕️ (@Winkster15) March 16, 2022

Nothing is stopping any Trump from flying into Kyiv and lending a hand, Tough Guy. https://t.co/NJift4f3tb — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) March 16, 2022

*If you want to get something done right (for Putin) send Trump



Since what we actually want is something done well for America, we're sending Biden. pic.twitter.com/BTcMlW1FHu — (not really) The Queen of the Universe 🏳️‍🌈 (@rani_yachts) March 16, 2022

Why would we send the guy we fired? https://t.co/vba4eqyloL — I will vote a bitch (@ShellyBeck20) March 16, 2022

Yep.

Send this guy.

Send the manbaby who’s one true skill was in uniting the rest of the world’s leaders (other than the dictators & despots) in a shared disdain for his moronically selfish insane adult diapered ass.

Yes. Send the guy who couldn’t even win re-election.

Send him. pic.twitter.com/JBG4nWA1Ad — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2022

I want you to do us a favor though — Jhonni (@Lecteronthelam) March 16, 2022

Just a friendly reminder that THIS is what happens when you send Trump. https://t.co/HCGKE00YpQpic.twitter.com/warCunn9mE — Jennifer Korey | Stand with 🇺🇦 (@JenniferKorey) March 16, 2022

“My people came to me saying they think it's Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia, I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.” https://t.co/tMbiu106MH — Arizona Political 🇺🇸🇺🇦💎 (@AZVotes) March 16, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

