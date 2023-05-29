Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Launch Gross New Attacks On Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are predictably going all in attacking Ron DeSantis (R) after the Florida governor jumped into the 2024 race against former President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, on Friday tweeted a deep fake video of DeSantis as Steve Carell’s Michael Scott in “The Office” in a scene in which he is mocked for accidentally wearing a woman’s pantsuit:

DeSantis does seem to spend a lot of time in high heels 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/0Q43xzZskM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2023

Guilfoyle, meanwhile, adopted a more aggressive tone on Newsmax.

“You’re gonna run against Donald Trump? You are going to get hurt and damaged, badly. That is the problem,” she said.

“So by the time Trump is done, we saw this before, 16 people, one after the next, fell off the stage. You’re gonna end up in the junkyard,” she continued. “You’re not gonna be in good shape for 2028. That’s just a fact. It’s not time to go into Toys R Us, strap off the training wheels and take a spin around the aisles and see if it works out.”

Guilfoyle to Desantis: “You are going to get hurt. And damaged. Badly. By the time Trump is done .. you’re gonna end up in the junkyard. You’re not gonna be in good shape for 2028. That’s just a fact.” pic.twitter.com/DJiWRaH7B0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2023

The wannabe political power couple reportedly began dating in 2018.

Guilfoyle was once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). She left Fox News after she was accused of sexually harassing an assistant, before going full MAGA with her over-the-top endorsement of Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Related...