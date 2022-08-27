Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the Mar-a-Lago affidavit by posting an image of a black box over his father's crotch: 'Redact this!!!'

Donald Trump Jr. posted an image that appeared to show a black box (similar to redactions made in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid) placed over his father's genitals. Instagram Screengrab/Donald J. Trump Jr.; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The DOJ released a redacted affidavit of the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Trump Jr. lashed out at the release of the document.

He posted a vulgar image of his father's censored crotch with the caption "Redact this!!!."

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out after the Justice Department released a a redacted version of the affidavit to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, posting a vulgar image of his father's censored crotch.

"Redact this!!!" Trump Jr. wrote alongside the image.

The heavily redacted affidavit laid out why the FBI sought a search warrant for the property. It did however omit a significant amount of information in blacked-out redactions, which kept confidential the identities of witnesses, law enforcement personnel, and uncharged parties, and the sources and methods used in the FBI's investigation.

"There is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified [national defense information] or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the premises," an FBI agent wrote, referring to Mar-a-Lago. "There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises."

During the search earlier this month, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, including some that were marked as "top secret" and may have concerned nuclear weapons. According to the warrant, the Justice Department is looking into whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

The former president pushed back on the search, alleging he had declassified the documents.

"Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn't need to 'seize' anything," Trump said in a statement. "They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request. They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK."

For his part, Trump has raged on Truth Social about the affidavit, posting memes of his own. He also posted an angry response to the affidavit, writing: "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on "Nuclear," a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH."

Read the original article on Business Insider