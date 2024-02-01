Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Attack On Joe Biden Prompts Awkward Reminder

Donald Trump Jr. was on Wednesday accused of hypocrisy after he attacked President Joe Biden’s work ethic on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Donald Trump’s eldest son claimed the Biden White House had only announced the president was going to visit the site of the fiery February 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, around its one-year anniversary because it is an election year.

“Americans aren’t falling for this anymore,” wrote the Trump scion.

“Joe Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation & often calls a lid on his day before noon,” he added. “He’s had plenty of time to go, but couldn’t be bothered till an election. People aren’t giving him 4 more years to keep destroying America!”

Biden has spent around that amount of his presidency away from the White House, but often it is working from home in his home state of Delaware.

“It is 2022, not 1922. If the rest of the country can work from home, so can the president of the United States,” said Michael LaRosa, a former press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, defending the president’s time away to CNN in 2022.

Critics of Trump Jr.’s spin pointed to his father’s own record in response.

When president, the current GOP front-runner Trump reportedly paid 285 visits to golf courses at a cost of $142 million to the taxpayer.

In 2019, Axios reported the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS spent around 60% of his working hours in so-called unstructured “executive time” ― which involved watching TV and making calls to friends and advisers.

Following his 2020 election defeat to Biden, Trump’s daily schedule in the final weeks of his presidency said he “will work from early in the morning until late in the evening.”

“He will make many calls and have many meetings,” it added.

There is nothing you can say or do to confront MAGA gaslighting that won’t be met with more MAGA gaslighting



They’ll say anything to make themselves the victim and hero in everything. And there is nothing you can say to do anything about it.



That is the MAGA gaslighting paradox — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 31, 2024

I never heard you complain about your dad golfing every other day so maybe you should sit this one out. — Rod Johnson (@johnsonrod09532) January 31, 2024

Well your father spent 95% of his day tweeting 😂 — Andrew Mc Cormack (@phpfyi) January 31, 2024

I’d sit this one out Fredo https://t.co/9arbbrFStq — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) February 1, 2024

