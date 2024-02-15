Donald Trump Jr., Lauren Boebert Push Bizarre New 'Deep State' Conspiracy Theory

Donald Trump Jr. weaved a conspiracy theory to challenge talk about a “serious national security threat” after a top House Republican issued a call to address the threat Wednesday.

The former president’s son took to social media after House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called on President Joe Biden to declassify information related to the threat, which sources told ABC News is related to Russia putting a nuclear weapon in space.

“Does anyone really believe that there is a serious Russian threat that magically leaks about 30 seconds after the Speaker said they’re not going to take up funding another $60 billion in Ukraine?” wrote Trump Jr. of House speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who said he isn’t planning on putting the aid package that includes Ukraine on the House floor.

“Is anyone stupid enough to buy this at this point? Textbook deep state propaganda!”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), in response to Trump Jr.’s post, wrote, “Funny thing, ain’t it?”

Critics on X criticized both Trump Jr. and Boebert for entertaining a “deep state” conspiracy theory, including Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network:

Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumber have theories. pic.twitter.com/FQj7Wn4Wxq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2024

A Republican leaked it... — MisAmigosGotArrested (@giraffea417) February 14, 2024

Wasn’t it one of their own geniuses that “leaked” the threat??@RepMikeTurner … pic.twitter.com/Kjid91f1pN — liz gaida (@LizGaida) February 15, 2024

Yeah, “leaked” by a guy your father endorsed. — Brandon 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bosden303) February 15, 2024

The only thing funny is you polling 5th in CO4 lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Maile (@MailePRMedia) February 15, 2024

Related...