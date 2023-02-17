Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump Jr. echoed ugly right-wing attacks on Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) when he called the lawmaker ― who has an auditory processing disorder after experiencing a stroke last year — the “vegetable senator from Pennsylvania” during an episode of his “Triggered” podcast on Thursday.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) quickly informed Trump Jr. that Fetterman was “back in the hospital by the way,” referencing his checking in this week to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression.

“And I wish him well, I don’t mean him any harm,” the Trump scion responded.

“Yeah, no, we do wish him well,” agreed Greene.

But Trump Jr. then railed against people who have accused him of being “ableist” with his criticism of Fetterman, who had a stroke last year.

“It’s the ability to do the job,” Greene said. “We need someone that’s thinking really well.”

Watch the video here:

On his podcast with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Don Jr. called John Fetterman, “the vegetable Senator from Pennsylvania” and complained about being “called an ableist.” pic.twitter.com/cSiWjFIwFX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 17, 2023

Trump Jr. previously sparked anger with this “mush for brains” comment about Fetterman:

here's Donald Trump Jr saying that John Fetterman, who's recovering from a stroke, has "mush for brains" pic.twitter.com/yOaJ0NjCFk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2022

Related...