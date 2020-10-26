Donald Trump Jr makes snide remark at trans woman reportedly suing beauty contest

Donald Trump Jr uses his phone as he leaves after the first 2020 presidential campaign debate (REUTERS)

Donald Trump Jr has lashed out at trangender woman Jessica Yaniv on twitter, targeting her over reports that she has lodged a human rights complaint against a beauty pageant.

The president’s son made the seemingly derogatory remark in response to a shared article reporting that Ms Yaniv had filed a human rights complaint against a canadian beauty pageant for preventing her from participating.

The pageant's policy only allows biological females, or those who had "fully transitioned", to participate, The Post Millennial reported.

“It has nothing to do with her being Trans,” Mr Trump Jr said, a comment which many users interpreted as the president’s son making a negative remark against Ms Yaniv’s appearance.

A number of users criticised Mr Trump Jr for the remark, with one describing the post as “sad” and “exhausting”.

Ms Yaniv did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment regarding the tweet.

Ms Yaniv has made headlines in the past for filing complaints against a number of waxing salons claiming that they discriminated against her gender identity and expression.

The complaint was later dismissed and Ms Yaniv was ordered to pay $2,000 to three waxing salons involved in the case, The Vancouver Sun reported.

“I find that Ms Yaniv’s predominant motive in filing her waxing complaints is not to prevent or remedy alleged discrimination, but to target small businesses for personal financial gain,” The BC Human Rights Tribunal said according to The Post Millennial.

Mr Trump Jr has previously been criticised for making disparaging remarks against trans women or expressing anti-trans rhetoric.

In 2019, A transgender cyclist blamed Mr Trump Jr for an increase in death threats aimed at her following a rant on Twitter.

The president’s older son lashed out at Rachel McKinnon in 2019 after she claimed the gold medal for the women's event at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships.

Mr Trump Jr called her victory 'BS' and claimed that it would "destroy women's sports and everything so many amazing athletes have worked their entire lives to achieve."

In the same year, while promoting his book on CBS, he was cut off by presenters after pushing anti-trans talking points.

