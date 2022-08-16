Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being.

The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut from Hillary Clinton to Hunter Biden and everything in between. That included implying the FBI was part of some kind of deep-state plot.

“They’re acting like the fascists we’ve been seeing them be for the last few years, folks,” he raged.

“Give me a break,” Trump said, seeming to fight back tears. “So now is the time to push back on this insanity, and that’s what it is folks.”

That prompted Jong-Fast to ask on Twitter “Is junior okay?”

Others speculated on what kind of help he needs. Liberal pundit Ron Filipkowski also posted the Monday night video featuring Trump’s tantrum.

“Junior is losing it tonight,” he wrote.

Around 9 a.m. on Aug. 8, plain-clothed FBI agents executed a warrant authorizing the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla. The former president was at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., at the time.

Agents said they were retrieving classified documents that had been brought to Florida from the White House. According to CBS News, Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan said up to 40 agents — some in suits “but most wore T-shirts, cargo pants, masks and gloves” — searched the property upon which she arrived around 11 a.m.

Trump ranted in his video the FBI’s “elite tactical unit” strong-armed its way into Mar-a-Lago where they “wouldn’t allow or didn’t want” his father’s attorneys to be present. According to CBS, Trump attorney and former OAN reporter Christina Bobb was at Mar-a-Lago by 10 a.m. the day of the search. Bobb told her former network after the search that she was forced to keep her distance from agents who “wouldn’t let me go inside.”

———