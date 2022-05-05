Donald Trump Jr mocked for accusing FBI of ‘Gestapo tactics’ over arrest of man who urged on Capitol rioters

Donald Trump Jr is facing a wave of mockery after complaining that a man convicted over his role in Capitol riot was treated with “Gestapo tactics.”

“Our govt, our justice system, and the upper echelons of federal law enforcement are corrupt and broken,” Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday. “I hate ‘Gestapo Tactic’ analogies, they’re usually wrong & overused, but not sure there’s another word for it!”

The tweet included a clip of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Brandon Straka, a right-wing activist who pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6 insurrection. In the video, Straka says an FBI SWAT team broke into his house “at the crack of dawn” and took him to jail.

Aghast, Mr Trump urged his followers to “watch this and see what they’ve become.”

Both Carlson and Mr Trump left out a few details of Straka’s case. On the day of the insurrection, prosecutors say, Straka stood outside an entrance to the Capitol and urged a crowd of intruders inside, shouting “go, go, go,” and later encouraged rioters to grab a Capitol Police officer’s shield.

As part of his plea deal, Straka signed a document admitting he did these things. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in the Capitol Building or grounds, and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and three months of house arrest.

Carlson called Straka’s treatment “absolutely horrific.”

“That guy’s story is unbelievable – you should watch the whole hour,” Carlson said, plugging his Fox Nation streaming show. “You will not believe what happened to an American citizen in his own country.”

On Twitter, however, many of Mr Trump’s followers were unmoved.

“Y’all for gestapo tactics and corruption when police are using it on poor people, liberals, and minorities,” one commented. “Don’t like it when you precious snowflakes get it used on you?”

Others found it odd that Mr Trump, who frequently espouses support for police, would defend someone who egged on violence against a Capitol Police officer.

“That’s really backing the Blue,” one viewer wrote sarcastically.

Others aided Mr Trump in his search for “another word” for Straka’s treatment.

“Another word for it: Gazpacho,” one tweeted, referring to a misnomer by Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who once confused the Nazi police force with a chilled tomato soup.

The joke proved popular.

“Isn’t Gazpacho the other word?” another wrote.

“It’s GAZPACHO, bro!!” someone else chimed in.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump Jr for comment.