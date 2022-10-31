Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday reduced the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi to a Halloween gag. (See it below.)

Pelosi, 82, was hit with a hammer in the early hours Friday by a home invader who reportedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” Pelosi continues recovering after surgery for a skull fracture.

Trump apparently thought he could play the disturbing crime for laughs, posting a meme with a photo of underwear and a hammer with the caption: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

The post got rousing approval from Jr.’s supporters, but one person called the post for what it is: “despicable.”

“If you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa, you could be Hunter Biden in an instant,” Trump also commented.

The former president’s eldest son had previously exploited the attack by musing on Twitter:

“Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violence as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,” Trump Jr. wrote on Truth Social, his father’s social media platform. “They simply don’t care about you.”

New Twitter owner Elon Musk didn’t help matters by tweeting (and then deleting) a police-debunked right-wing conspiracy theory that Pelosi and his attacker were lovers who met at a bar.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

