Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

Donald Trump Jr. spent Saturday mocking undercover law enforcement at the rightwing Washington, D.C. rally that flopped.

Fewer than 100 people showed up for the event near the Capitol that was intended to hail those who stormed the building on Jan. 6 as unfairly treated “political prisoners.” Several extremist groups warned members to stay away from the event, fearing it was a “trap” by law enforcement to surveil and arrest them.

That was apparently the view of Trump Jr. — a supposed law and order enthusiast — who made fun of members of law enforcement in the crowd who weren’t very effectively “undercover.”

He derided the officers as an “absolute joke ... forced into these bullshit situations to entrap Americans.”

Trump Jr. did not seem to recall the real danger facing police officers at the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6 as rioters marauded through the Capitol for hours unfettered. More security precautions were taken this time around at a rightwing event.

His final dig was predictably against President Joe Biden, who he said should have spent as much time “being tough on the Taliban” — the group his dad made a deal with.

Fed 1: Definitely not a firearm in my pocket… I’m just happy to see you.



Fed 2: America is a top 10 maybe top 20 country… um, I mean America First… yea that’s it… America First!!!



These guys would be great undercover at a golf course on Martha’s Vineyard. https://t.co/4YEzaDix43 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 18, 2021

What an absolute joke. It’s a shame at the hard-working men and women of law-enforcement, the actual door kickers, are being led by such clowns and forced into these bullshit situations to entrap Americans. https://t.co/wXzeQ5gfu4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 18, 2021

If only Biden spent as much time being tough on the Taliban as he did trying to set up and entrap Americans utilizing federal law-enforcement. https://t.co/C7dTHOumwh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

