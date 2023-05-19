Donald Trump Jr.’s New ‘Non-Woke’ Men's Magazine Gets Shredded By Critics

Donald Trump Jr. announced on Twitter Thursday that he is “publishing a non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine.”

Field Ethos promises, according to its website, to bring back “a forgotten lifestyle to those who refuse to conform” with articles on hunting, fishing and more by “old-school adventurers who make no apologies for who we are.”

It is “unapologetic,” Trump Jr. was quoted as saying.

Yes, I’m publishing a non-woke men’s lifestyle magazine. Check it out and subscribe today.https://t.co/waUJUvntGtpic.twitter.com/dhHwzoRnW3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2023

Donald Trump’s eldest son is also behind Winning Team Publishing, which earlier this year released the former president’s “Letters To Trump” and is about to publish titles by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro and failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Trump Jr. is in July set to tour Australia to talk about what he claims is “the biggest existential threat we face in the West and is literally the decay of Western society,” namely so-called cancel culture and “woke identity politics.”

The Trump scion on social media and via his Rumble podcast frequently plays into right-wing talking points about masculinity and describes himself on Instagram as a “Meme Wars General,” previously posting memes of his dad as Baby Yoda and Pornhub thumbnail.

Critics on Twitter quickly turned the page on his latest business venture:

I try not to think this way but isn't it weird that the conservative men talking about bringing manliness back are the biggest wusses in the world?



Dude shoots endangered animals from cars and considers himself a hunter. https://t.co/8M3ynBcFBs — Rand Paul's Neighbor (@Aliteraryshadow) May 19, 2023

We all know what the opposite of woke is: unconscious. https://t.co/7fKEp4PNJe — ᴄᴏʀɪɴɴᴇ ᴍʏᴇʀs (@Pythonette) May 19, 2023

The Grift continues , why don’t these people get jobs — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) May 18, 2023

Style. Fitness. Dad please look at me. Watches. Daddy please. Boat Shoes. Dad? Cocktails. Papa. — Ashwin Rodrigues (@shwinyo) May 18, 2023

It’s a comic book! — Frogger! (@SlipKid60) May 18, 2023

I'll read it just to know who to avoid. — Lady Mary's eyes 🟧 (@giddygetsitdone) May 18, 2023

NON-WOKE = Anti-Woke = ANTI-AGAINST racial prejudice & discrimination = White Supremacy = UN-American. You parasitic,hate-monger filth… YOU are the problem. https://t.co/CNRbUTSKcX — Rhonda Petrella (@RhondaLucci) May 19, 2023

This will be to glossy magazines what the Trump Burger (tm) was to sandwiches ... https://t.co/3jaLeXMWC9 — RonMwangaguhung (@RonMwangaguhung) May 18, 2023

But isn't "Ethos" a very "woke" word? https://t.co/ps6rfIK0dn — Josh Meyer (@JoshMeyerDC) May 18, 2023

Following in daddy’s footsteps, launching unsuccessful vanity businesses https://t.co/x7toh9tdqu — Sandy (@SandySpada) May 18, 2023

Print is back https://t.co/hX5P8izL88 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) May 18, 2023

They’re so thirsty to be men/me 😆 https://t.co/h9MNiSAH78 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 18, 2023

I'd rather get a colonoscopy live on television without anesthesia that read anything you wrote. https://t.co/HEf4vklolZ — Mrs. Friendly (@mrs_friendly) May 18, 2023

So a magazine that focuses on being horrible while swinging a tiny dick around. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jB6J8xJRzQ — KateSamuels.✡️ 🎨🖌 (@witty_shitty) May 18, 2023

Print media is a great idea. A white hot, emerging media. You should give everyone a free Trump steak with their subscription. https://t.co/W3C4GL31hD — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) May 18, 2023

Immediate typo in the interstitial newsletter sign-up pop-up 🤦♂️ https://t.co/G4yNn5MfzSpic.twitter.com/bpGLhqSW1T — Carl Franzen (@carlfranzen) May 18, 2023

