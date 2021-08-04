Donald Trump Jr. Receives A Blunt Reminder About Dad After Clueless Attack On Biden

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, griped about President Joe Biden on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump complained about Biden’s verbal slips when he reads from a teleprompter:

Biden really makes reading a teleprompter look hard. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 3, 2021

But Don Jr.’s critics were quick to point out Trump’s frequent and well-documented struggles with words:

Just wait till you meet Donald Trump. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 3, 2021

Your dad is about as articulate as a drunken circus chimp with or without a prompter - and you sound like a ferret on meth in even videos you could have re-recorded. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 3, 2021

Who’s this guy and why can’t he read a teleprompter without slurring?pic.twitter.com/C4ROzI1x3P — Pamela Johnson (@ilovemyjobpj) August 3, 2021

Of all the people in the world that can mock anyone at teleprompter fail, you ARE DEFINITELY NOT one of them!https://t.co/mxvk3ydo8N — 🌊🌊🌊Kelvin Resists🌊🌊🌊 (@KJ2013JK) August 4, 2021

HAHA Your Dad didn’t know where Kansas was, made the name of a country up (NAMBIA) got the names of people and places wrong even when he was on that place or the person was in front of him. Your dad has a grade 3 reading level — martin mcmahon (@MartinJmcmah) August 3, 2021

"Together we're going to DEFUND our freedoms."



pic.twitter.com/maAmOezmWc — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) August 3, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.