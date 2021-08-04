Donald Trump Jr. Receives A Blunt Reminder About Dad After Clueless Attack On Biden

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, griped about President Joe Biden on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump complained about Biden’s verbal slips when he reads from a teleprompter:

But Don Jr.’s critics were quick to point out Trump’s frequent and well-documented struggles with words:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

