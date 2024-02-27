Donald Trump Jr. receives death threat and white powder in envelope at Florida home

Authorities in Palm Beach County, Florida, responded to Donald Trump Jr.’s home Monday after he was sent an envelope containing a death threat and white powder.

The response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was first reported by The Daily Beast. A spokesperson for the former president's son confirmed the incident to NBC News.

The spokesperson said that test results to identify the white substance were inconclusive but that officials on the scene did not believe it was deadly.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue referred NBC News to the Secret Service, which declined to comment.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Trump Jr. said the envelope was “the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed” to him.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens,” he told the site. “It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable.”

Monday's incident comes amid a series of threats against political candidates and public officials.

A New Hampshire man was charged in December with sending threatening text messages to three presidential candidates, including Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, who have since dropped out of the race. Separately, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — the former president’s only major GOP opponent in the Republican presidential primaries — was targeted in two swatting incidents around New Year's Day.

Some steps have been taken in recent years to beef up protection for public officials and their families. President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2022 to provide security for the families of Supreme Court justices after an armed man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

