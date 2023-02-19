Donald Trump Jr. said he lived off gas station sushi for a year when his family financially cut him off

Donald Trump Jr. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. said that he lived off gas station sushi for a year after graduating college.

He said that his family cut him off when he chose to take a year off, but forgot to cancel his gas card.

Trump made the revelation while speaking to MTG about AOC's bartending experience.

Donald Trump Jr. said that he lived off gas station sushi for a year after graduating college when his family financially cut him off.

Trump made the revelation while speaking to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez having previously worked as a bartender and how they think that does not qualify her to make high level financial decisions.

Trump told Greene that he had also worked as a bartender when he moved to Colorado after graduating from the Wharton School of Finance to "get some stuff out of my system."

He said it was a "brutal" conversation telling his father that he didn't want to start working immediately, and joked that it "went over very well."

"I was cut off, the only thing that they didn't cut off because they forgot was my gas card, so I had a car and a gas card," Trump said. "I'm the guy that lived off gas station sushi for like a year."

He concluded that his experience as a bartender did not qualify him to make "trillion dollar decisions" or to be seen as a "great financial thought leader like they do with AOC."

Donald Trump's eldest son has previously said that he took a year off from studies and work after graduation, and lived in the back of a truck in Aspen, Colorado, where he hunted, fished, and occasionally worked as a bartender.

After his self-described year in "the wilderness," he returned to New York City to work for his father's Trump Organization.

He has since become one of his father's most active political tools, and during Trump's presidential campaigns, he traveled the country to speak on his father's behalf.

Read the original article on Business Insider