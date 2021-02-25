Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
(Biden Inaugural Committee via Ge)
(Biden Inaugural Committee via Ge)

Donald Trump Jr claims that federal prosecutors only dropped drink driving charges against rock star Bruce Springsteen because of “liberal privilege”.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Springsteen, a lifelong Democrat, was arrested on 14 November 2020 and given three citations for alleged DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

On the news that two of the charges had been dismissed, Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday: “I’d say it’s #WhitePrivilege but we all know it’s really #LiberalPrivilege.”

The eldest son of former president Donald Trump published a book in 2020 called Liberal Privilege.

Springsteen’s arraignment took place over Zoom on Wednesday. He attended it along with his lawyer Mitchell Ansell.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the DWI and reckless driving charges, on the basis that the musician’s alcohol level was so low it didn’t warrant them.

His blood alcohol content was just 0.02 at the time, far below the state’s legal driving limit of 0.08. He confirmed that he had consumed two small shots of tequila.

Springsteen refused to take a preliminary breathalyser test at the park, according to Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker, though he was not required to do so by law. He took a breath test upon reaching the ranger station.

The musician was fined $500 for drinking in a national park — New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook.

When news of the arrest broke, Jeep withdrew its recent high profile Super Bowl ad featuring “The Boss” from the air.

In the ad, Springsteen calls for an end to divisions in America.

Earlier this week, The Boss and former president Barack Obama launched a new podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, in which the two friends discuss their personal life experiences in relation to the larger story of America.

Bruce Springsteen fined for drinking alcohol in national park as reckless driving and DWI charges dismissed

Barack Obama opens up about absent father in trailer for new podcast with Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama discuss race in America on Renegades podcast

Bruce Springsteen: Jeep pulls Super Bowl advert after news of singer’s arrest for reckless driving

