Donald Trump Jr. is selling 'guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people' shirts

Alec Baldwin ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust, Donald Trump Jr. is now selling shirts based on the tragedy.

Former President Donald Trump's son has shirts available on his website for $27.99 that say "guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people," Insider reports. Baldwin's prop gun discharged, reportedly while he was practicing unholstering it, on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico, killing Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured. Before Baldwin was handed the prop gun, a crew member reportedly yelled "cold gun," which would signal it didn't have live rounds.

Baldwin expressed his "shock and sadness" over the "tragic accident" that occurred on set, saying he would fully cooperate with an investigation. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin added. Baldwin played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and he has been outspoken in his opposition to gun rights activists.

Trump Jr. also shared a photo of Baldwin on his Instagram page in the aftermath of the shooting with the caption, "That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has." He promoted the shirt on Instagram with a doctored image of Baldwin wearing it.

Previously, Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance received criticism for a tweet calling on Twitter to lift Donald Trump's ban because "we need Alec Baldwin tweets." CNN's Jake Tapper slammed "disappointing" messages like these mocking Baldwin amid the tragedy because of his political views, while decrying that "there's something about our politics right now that is driving people away from our shared humanity."

