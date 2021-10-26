Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

The New York Daily News slammed Donald Trump Jr. as the “SPAWN OF HATIN’” on its front page Tuesday.

The tabloid ripped ex-President Donald Trump’s eldest son for hawking shirts mocking actor Alec Baldwin over the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin accidentally killed after discharging a prop-gun on the set of his new movie “Rust” last week.

SPAWN OF HATIN'😡😈

“Don Jr. tops sick GOP Alec taunts with slimy T-shirt,” the newspaper’s subheadline said of the garments emblazoned with the phrase, “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.”

Other Trump-adoring Republicans including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ohio Senate hopeful J.D. Vance have also used the tragedy to taunt Baldwin, who impersonated the former president on “Saturday Night Live.”

