Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

Donald Trump Jr. repeated his cruel line of attack on Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump again described Fetterman as a “vegetable,” echoing an ugly comment he made to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a February episode of his podcast.

Following a stroke last year, Fetterman has an auditory processing disorder. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for clinical depression.

To the CPAC audience, Trump Jr. dismissed accusations that he was being ableist ― then sank even further when he suggested:

“I’d love for John Fetterman to have like good gainful employment. Maybe he could be like a bag guy at like a grocery store or … but like, is it unreasonable for me to expect, as a citizen of the United States of America, to have a United States senator have basic cognitive function?”

Someone in the auditorium shouted: “Look at the president.”

“Well, you make a solid point, sir,” the Trump scion responded. “Why should a United States senator be held to a different standard than the president of the United States himself? So we have to fix all of that. Right?”

The cruelty is the point. Donald Trump Jr at CPAC: Pennsylvania elected a “vegetable”, but Don Jr is not an ableist because he would support John Fetterman bagging groceries. In the video, note the sparse crowd that is there to see Don Jr. (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/u5l7C9FBz0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 3, 2023

