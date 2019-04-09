Donald Trump Jr. slams Ilhan Omar for calling Stephen Miller a 'white nationalist'

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump Jr. came to White House adviser Stephen Miller's defense Monday after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar called Miller a "white nationalist" on social media.

"Stephen Miller is a white nationalist," Omar tweeted about the man who is widely seen as the architect of President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies. "The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage."

Omar's tweet included a link to an article suggesting Miller was behind Trump's decision not to withdraw the nomination of Ronald Vitiello to head the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in order to take ICE in a "tougher direction."

The president's eldest son hit back against the freshman Democrat from Minnesota –who has been criticized on multiple occasions for comments that were widely perceived as anti-Semitic – in a tweet pointing out that Miller is Jewish.

"I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a 'white nationalist' because she apparently has no shame," Trump Jr. tweeted in an apparent reference to Louis Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam who has a history of making what some say were anti-Semitic statements.

I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a “white nationalist” because she apparently has no shame. https://t.co/y96IG8E7Y6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 8, 2019

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., also sharply criticized Omar's remark on Twitter.

"During my time in Congress before @IlhanOmar got here, I didn't once witness another Member target Jewish people like this with the name calling & other personal attacks," Zeldin tweeted. "In 2019 though, for @IlhanOmar, this is just called Monday."

During my time in Congress before @IlhanOmar got here, I didn't once witness another Member target Jewish people like this with the name calling & other personal attacks. In 2019 though, for @IlhanOmar, this is just called Monday. https://t.co/sgvsEvsj56 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 9, 2019

Omar – who, along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress – was first accused of anti-Semitism for a 2012 tweet that said Israel had "hypnotized the world" into ignoring its treatment of Palestinians. She later accused a pro-Israel lobbying group of using money to influence U.S. foreign policy in a series of tweets for which she later apologized.

She was again accused of playing to anti-Semitic tropes after she suggested at a town hall event in February that the pro-Israel lobby pushes lawmakers to show "allegiance to a foreign country" and that the charge of anti-Semitism is "designed to end the debate" about Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

Her comments sparked division among Democrats who last month introduced a resolution condemning hate, largely in response to Omar's remarks. The resolution passed 407 to 23 but critics, including President Donald Trump, said it should have rebuked Omar by name and should have focused on anti-Semitism instead of broadly denouncing intolerance.

Last week, a New York man was arrested for issuing a death threat against Omar.

The president was himself accused of playing into the same "dual loyalty" trope as Omar after referring to Israeli head of government Benjamin Netanyahu as "your prime minister" while addressing a group of American Jews in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Some voices on Twitter came to Omar's defense after her tweet about Miller, arguing that whether or not he is Jewish, Miller's stances against both illegal and legal immigration have made him a hero among white nationalists.