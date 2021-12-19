Donald Trump, Jr. starts 'Let's go, Brandon' chant at TPUSA event

Donald Trump, Jr. Turning Point USA / Screenshot

Donald Trump Jr. started a chant of "let's go, Brandon" at a weekend conference hosted by the conservative organization Turning Point USA on Sunday. Full video of Trump's speech was not immediately available, but Newsmax journalist Benny Johnson shared a clip on his Twitter account:

The four-day event, known as AmericaFest, is being held in Phoenix, Arizona, and also features speeches from Charlie Kirk, Sarah Palin, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), Tucker Carlson, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

"How about a 'Let's go, Brandon'?" Trump said as he took the stage. The crowd obliged. After about 30 seconds of chanting, Trump added, "You know there's another way to say that, but I will not condone that kind of behavior from you fine, young individuals."

"Let's go, Brandon" became a euphemism for "F--k Joe Biden" after a sportscaster mistook the latter for the former at an October NASCAR race.

In his speech, Trump criticized progressive attempts to promote gender equity and transgender inclusion, The Independent reports. "Just like when they talk about the breakdown of the labor force between men and women. Why don't they ever talk about that there's a grossly underrepresented portion of ... female bricklayers," he said, adding sarcastically "I think that's a disgrace."

He also claimed China is "laughing" at the U.S. over attempts by the U.S. Air Force to "make sure you have plenty of transgender pilots." The Air Force announced in April that it would be implementing new policies to ensure equitable treatment for airmen who have undergone a gender transition or are in the process of transitioning.

He went on to criticize his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, for allowing transgender swimmer Lia Thomas — who recently won a race by an unheard-of 38 seconds, according to the Daily Mail — to compete on the women's team.

