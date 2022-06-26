Donald Trump Jr. suggested Roe v. Wade was overturned as a direct result of Obama making fun of his father in 2011

Donald Trump Jr., son of former US. President Donald Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. suggested the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade because Obama made fun of his father.

Obama poked fun at Trump for hyping the "birther" conspiracy theory at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump was reported to have been furious with Obama over the jokes.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme suggesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade directly resulted from then-President Barack Obama making fun of his father at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump Jr. posted a "domino effect" meme on Instagram with the caption "Fuck Around And Find Out!!!"

The meme featured the label "Roe v. Wade overruled," appearing to be the consequence of "Obama making fun of Trump at a dinner in 2011."

During the 2011 dinner, Obama famously poked fun at Donald Trump, who was in the audience, for his promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory that Obama was not a United States citizen.

"Now, I know that he's taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald," Obama said of Trump.

"And that's because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter –- like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?"

Obama also mocked Trump's role as host of the TV show Celebrity Apprentice, talking about a recent episode in which Trump chose which celebrity to fire over poor steakhouse cooking.

"These are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night. Well handled, sir. Well handled," Obama said.

Around the time of the dinner, Trump had begun hinting at the possibility of running for president in 2012 but ultimately did not.

Then-Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, who attended the dinner, wrote in a recent book that Trump was "beside himself with fury" after Obama's speech.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, undoing nearly 50 years of legalized abortion nationwide.

Many in conservative circles directly credited Donald Trump with the ruling, as he appointed three supreme court justices during his presidency, all of whom voted to overturn the landmark abortion law.

Read the original article on Business Insider