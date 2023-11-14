Donald Trump Jr. testifies for the second time in civil fraud trial against Trump organization
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trump Jr. was the first defense witness in the case.
Trump Jr. was the first defense witness in the case.
Gag orders are used in cases of all kinds to prevent witness intimidation and jury tampering, but the former president is no ordinary defendant.
Former President Donald Trump’s eldest sons seek to portray their father and his company in glowing terms as the financial fraud trial resumes in New York City.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.
If you don’t maintain sufficient auto insurance, your lender may buy force-placed insurance on your behalf. Learn how it works – and how to avoid it.
In our last roundup, we learned how Google spent $26.3 billion in 2021 making itself the default search engine across platforms and how Google tried to have Chrome preinstalled on iPhones. Over the past couple of weeks, more of the inner workings of Google has come to light, including some of the search engine's most lucrative search queries, what the revenue-share agreements between Google and Android OEMs look like and why Expedia has a bone to pick with Google.
New survey finds many people aren't worried by the potential health risks of getting the flu, COVID and RSV — and doctors say they're not shocked.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen," Taylor Jenkins said to start the two-minute rant.
U.S. oil production recently hit a new record high. There’s a good chance you’ll never hear President Biden mention it.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly was among the team executives with Oubre at the hospital Saturday.
The fan-centric award honors "the best of the best" from each league.
The game maker argues that Google's commissions on in-app purchases are anti-competitive and that Google has exerted its power in the marketplace to unfairly compete by negotiating special deals with developers and manufacturers running their own app stores. Epic pushed to present this case in front of a jury instead of running a bench trial -- a key difference from its battle with Apple over the same matter, which Apple largely won. As opening arguments and witness testimony kicked off this week, we learned a few things about Google's Play Store business.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here's what happened with the top stories in U.S. politics this week.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Tyler Herro hopped to the locker room on one foot after rolling his ankle hard on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.
Little time remains for Republicans to find a presidential nominee other than Donald Trump, who has a commanding lead in state and national polls.
DoubleLine founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach thinks there is a much bigger problem facing investors than a Trump or Biden presidency.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Artificial intelligence has done it again. The post Where are all these fake Disney and Pixar movie posters suddenly coming from? Users are toying with Bing’s AI generator appeared first on In The Know.
Death comes for us all, but what happens to credit card debt when you die? It depends on where you live, the value of your estate, and whether you had joint cards.