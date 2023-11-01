Donald Trump Jr testifies in New York civil fraud trial

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump has testified in a New York civil fraud trial that threatens the family's property empire.

Donald Trump Jr appeared relaxed in the Manhattan court as he cracked jokes and denied wrongdoing.

His siblings, Ivanka and Eric Trump , are due to testify in the case in the coming days.

The judge has already found the Trump Organization exaggerated its wealth and falsified business records.

The civil trial will determine what penalty should be imposed. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is seeking a fine of $250m (£204m) and a ban on the former president, a Republican, doing business in his home state.

Donald Trump Jr is the first of the Trump children to give evidence in this case. Earlier this week, he appeared on the conservative Newsmax network to call the trial a "sham" in a "kangaroo court".

He and Eric Trump are both co-defendants in the case, alongside their father.

The outset of his testimony on Wednesday focused on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) - the standardised practices and guidelines that businesses use to ensure financial records are accurately maintained.

Mr Trump Jr said he was not familiar with GAAP, besides what he could recall from his time studying business at university.

Pressed by state attorney Colleen Faherty on this understanding of the subject, he drew chuckles in court as he responded: "I have no understanding."

"I leave it to my accountants," Mr Trump Jr said.

At another point Mr Trump Jr told the judge he was sorry for speaking too quickly.

"I apologise, Your Honour, I moved to Florida, but I kept the New York pace," he joked.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron is presiding over the trial and has already found Mr Trump liable for inflating his assets to secure favourable loans.

Hours before his son took the stand, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social account: "Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!"

The judge last week fined the former president a total of $15,000 for twice breaching a gag order over comments he made about a court clerk.

Ivanka Trump was initially listed as a co-defendant in the case, before she was removed from the docket and compelled to testify as a witness.

On Wednesday, lawyers for Ms Trump appealed against the order to testify. She is expected to take the stand on 8 November.