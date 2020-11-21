Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the president’s eldest son confirmed the infection that has hammered the White House recently, even infecting the president last month.

The 42-year-old scion — who frequently makes public appearances without a mask — is in isolation in his cabin.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr. shared an online meme in July that appeared to mock wearing masks as a preventive measure. It included a photo of workers in hazmat suits and read “Don’t worry, though. Your bandana probably works too.”

His girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus over the July 4 weekend. Guilfoyle tweeted Thursday her trademark saying “The best is yet to come!”

That tweet included a pair of hands praying. The president, who is busily trying to overturn the results of the election, has not commented on his namesake’s diagnosis.

Trump Jr. was active on Twitter and campaign texts on Friday, but had not mentioned his coronavirus diagnosis by Friday evening.

He was criticized heavily in late October for saying the COVID-19 mortality rate had “gone to almost nothing” on a day 1,000 deaths were reported.

White House liaison assistant Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, also announced Friday he had tested positive for the spreading pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and continues to spread out of control.

Rudy Giuliani went into self-isolation on Friday, according to CNN.

