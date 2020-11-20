Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, says spokesman

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO - Donald Trump Jr.
FILE PHOTO - Donald Trump Jr.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.

Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O'Brien)

Latest Stories

  • Georgia secretary of state certifies that Biden beat Trump: 'Numbers don't lie'

    The state’s top election official certified Joe Biden’s victory Friday after a hand recount showed virtually no change in his margin of victory over the incumbent president.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Out of 53 Republican senators, only two have stood up to Trump's attempt to overturn the election

    Republican lawmakers remained largely silent about President Trump’s attempts to throw out the election results and remain in power via antidemocratic means, even as the president met with Republican leaders of the Michigan Legislature in an apparent pressure campaign to overturn the results in that state. 

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

    Cleveland asked residents to stay home, mask mandates were passed in places that had previously resisted them, and New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, is halting in-person learning from Thursday. Over a seven-day average, the United States is reporting 1,176 daily deaths, more than the daily average deaths in India and Brazil combined - the two countries next most affected. The United States has reported a total of about 11.4 million cases since the start of the pandemic and remains the only country to have reported more than 10 million cases.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Europeans feel the coronavirus pinch, Hungarians the most-poll: poll

    Almost 40% of European Union citizens feel worse off due to the coronavirus economic crunch, with Hungarians hurt the most even before the second wave of the pandemic, a pan-European survey showed on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, was conducted online by Kantar between Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 among 24,812 participants in all 27 EU countries. According to the survey, 39% percent of respondents in the whole EU said the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted their personal income.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

    When Kamala Harris returned to the Senate this week for the first time as vice president-elect, her Republican colleagues offered their congratulations and Sen. Lindsey Graham greeted her with a fist bump. It was a sign that many Republicans have privately acknowledged what they refuse to say openly: Democrat Joe Biden and Harris won the election and will take office in January.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Teeth Marks on Human Leg Bone Found in Berlin Park Led Police to Alleged Cannibal

    Police investigating a chewed up human leg bone found in a park in Berlin have arrested a 41-year-old high school math and chemistry teacher on suspicion of sexually-motivated murder and cannibalism, according to German police. The victim has been identified only as Stephen T., a 44-year-old high-voltage lineman who disappeared after meeting the math teacher on the gay hook-up website Planet Romeo, Berlin prosecutors said Friday. An urban trekker found the flesh-free leg bone and the lineman’s other skeletal remains on Nov. 8. Police originally thought the bite marks on the bones could have been made by an animal, but now believe they are from the math teacher, whose name has not been released due to German privacy regulations. The lineman disappeared from his apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district on September 5, telling his roommate he was going to meet a friend. Police say the math teacher and the lineman exchanged several conversations in a chatroom on the Planet Romeo website. The website is not tied to cannibalism but is a popular hook-up venue. Police then used information from the website to find the math teacher’s home where they found knives, a bone cutting saw commonly used by surgeons and a larger cooler, according to the German newspaper Bild. Investigators also found 50 pounds of sodium hydroxide which can be used to dissolve flesh and body tissue. The suspect told police he planned to use the chemical to make soap.Germany has prosecuted several cannibals in recent years, including a police officer who was convicted of murdering a man he met on a German chat room dedicated to cannibalism in 2016, and the infamous Rotenburg cannibal Armin Meiwes who also killed and consumed a man he met online.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

    When nearly a half-million motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in South Dakota this summer, health experts worried the gathering would ignite new outbreaks of coronavirus cases. It did, according to a report Friday that looked at cases in neighboring Minnesota. About one-third of counties ended up having at least one coronavirus case that was tied to August's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, investigators reported in a study mainly conducted by Minnesota health officials and published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.