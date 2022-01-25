Donald Trump Jr. Tries To Blame Looming Russian Invasion Of Ukraine On ... Hunter Biden

As Russian troops ominously mass on Ukraine’s border and the U.S. and NATO steel for a possible invasion, Donald Trump Jr. can think of only one possible culprit (who has not occurred to anyone else): Hunter Biden.

“Will it ultimately be Hunter’s lucrative and shady AF business dealings in Ukraine that gets us into a war with Russia?” Trump Jr. wondered, without offering a single reason why that would be the case.

Will it ultimately be Hunter’s lucrative and shady AF business dealings in Ukraine that gets us into a war with Russia? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 24, 2022

In fact, it was his dad who bragged as president about his friendship with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, the clear aggressor in the Ukraine situation, and who accepted Putin’s denials of Kremlin interference in the 2016 U.S. election despite the findings of his own intelligence officials.

Former President Donald Trump also denounced Ukraine — and was impeached for threatening to withhold vital military assistance to stave off a Russian incursion unless Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, launched a baseless investigation into presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Hunter Biden was on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, for five years, ending in 2019. The Trump campaign tried to paint Hunter Biden as a schemer who hoped to leverage his father’s possible influence, but no connections to corruption ever surfaced, and now a connection to a possible Russian invasion appears even more outlandish.

Even Florida businessman Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born American linked to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reminded Donald Jr. that it was his father who was “impeached because he held back military aid to Ukraine.”

Parnas has admitted working with Giuliani to try to pressure Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden in 2019. Parnas, who has said Donald Trump knew everything they were doing, was convicted last October of illegally funneling money from a Russian financier to Republican politicians in the U.S., among other charges.

Did you forget that is was your father(#TFG) who got impeached because he held back military aid to Ukraine because @ZelenskyyUa refused to announce an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden! #LevRemembershttps://t.co/90eTKQQ15Z — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) January 24, 2022

Other critics on Twitter had a field day.

“Russia, if you’re listening,” said Trump, looking directly into a television camera, “I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”



Tampa, FL July 27, 2016 — Walter Blake (@WalterBlake1) January 24, 2022

Golden Book that didn't quite make the cut pic.twitter.com/97fPFXdMuU — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) January 24, 2022

I see that whole not going after the children thing is working out well for everyone. https://t.co/NSuZ7iOAK2 — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) January 24, 2022

2017 - Ukraine, first casualty of Trump-Putin alliance



In Donetsk, they wonder what the future will hold if the US president forges strong ties with Moscow.



Now they know pic.twitter.com/pfd8GlyuG1 — DrawOutsideTheLines (@lines_draw) January 24, 2022

https://t.co/vQg2dWSiew

Tucker Carlson defends Putin over Ukraine troop movements — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) January 24, 2022

Donald Jr.’s bonkers Hunter tweet wasn’t the only thing that had critics wound up on social media. Some were also commenting on an unleashed video rant about Joe Biden he posted earlier. Check it out here:

Exhibit A on why Trump’s lawyers don’t want Don Jr. testifying before the NY AG. pic.twitter.com/0MykNIYYh7 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

