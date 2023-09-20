Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account Hacked With Series Of Wild Posts

One of Donald Trump Jr.’s social media accounts was reportedly hacked Wednesday morning after a string of wild posts appeared on it, including a claim that his father had died and he was taking his place in the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” read one of the posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

A social media account belonging to the former president's son Donald Trump Jr. posted Wednesday that his father had died and that he would be taking his place in the 2024 presidential campaign.

A representative for Trump Jr. reportedly confirmed the hacking to The Hill.

Other posts included comments on North Korea, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. The posts vanished from Trump’s page roughly 30 minutes after first appearing, suggesting he had regained control.

Neither Trump Jr. nor his father immediately released a statement on the apparent hacking.

The account briefly featured a number of odd and obscene comments Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.