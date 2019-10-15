Donald Trump Jr. is unironically attacking Hunter Biden for profiting off his father's name

If the term "self burn" was in the dictionary, Donald Trump Jr.'s face would be the only definition.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been the subject of Trump family taunts ever since his work with a Ukrainian energy company indirectly sparked an impeachment inquiry into the president. Yet Donald Trump Jr. saved the family's most self-unaware attack for Hunter Biden's Tuesday interview with ABC News, somehow thinking it was a good idea to grill Biden for admitting he'd benefited from his family name.

Biden on Tuesday apologized for the way his serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma had hurt his father's career, saying it was "poor judgment" for him to take the job. After all, Biden said, "I don't think there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden." Donald Trump Jr., blatantly ignoring his own last name, tweeted that quote from Biden and said it indicated there's a "dumpster fire at Biden HQ!"





Trump Jr. failed to mention that his entire life and career is built around his father's — and by extension his grandfather's — last name and real estate business, and that's he's still working for and profiting off those businesses to this day.