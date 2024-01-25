Donald Trump just confirmed he has a favorite on the Miami-Dade County Commission

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera is Donald Trump’s top booster on the county board, and the former president returned the favor this week.

In a social media post late Wednesday night, Trump endorsed Cabrera in his run for vice chair of the Florida Republican Party.

“Kevin Marino Cabrera is a fearless America First Conservative who has demonstrated his dedication to the MAGA movement,” read the 10:44 p.m. post on Trump’s Truth Social feed. “Kevin Cabrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

READ MORE: Donald Trump dives into Miami-Dade politics with a county commission endorsement

Cabrera is a former lobbyist who worked as a paid state director in Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. He now holds a paid position with a Trump-aligned think tank, the America First Policy Institute. He’s running against Michael Thompson, chair of Lee County’s GOP, for the statewide party post.

In Cabrera’s 2022 run for the Republican-heavy District 6 seat representing parts of Coral Gables, Hialeah and Miami, he secured Trump’s endorsement and made “Dade First” a campaign slogan.

Critics called him extreme for his role in a 2018 protest of a Nancy Pelosi visit to Coral Gables organized by the local GOP that also drew members of the far-right Proud Boys organization. Video showed Cabrera and others banging on the door of a Democratic campaign office and demanding Pelosi and other Democrats inside “open up.”

On the officially nonpartisan commission, Cabrera is the most active in party politics and the only one of the six Republicans to campaign for Trump while Gov. Ron DeSantis was challenging the former president for the GOP nomination.

Trump also endorsed Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez in the 2022 race, but the former mayor of Doral — where the former president owns a golf resort — hasn’t said who he is supporting in the 2024 presidential race.

In an interview, Cabrera said he spoke to Trump on Wednesday ahead of the endorsement. DeSantis has not yet announced his pick for the party post.

Trump carried Cabrera’s District 6 by 20 points in 2020, though he lost Miami-Dade to Joe Biden by seven.

“My voters overwhelmingly supported President Trump in both of his elections,” said Cabrera, who is up for re-election in 2026. “I think they align with me.”