Donald Trump Just Told A Huge Casual Lie And He'll Get Away With It

Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that gasoline prices are much higher than they truly are. (Watch the video below.)

It was a casual lie presented as hard fact that didn’t get much play during his speech at an Iowa rally.

The former president has misrepresented gas prices before to drag President Joe Biden, but Trump’s latest fuel fib merited attention for its mammoth exaggeration.

“Gasoline prices are now 5, 6, 7 and even 8 dollars a gallon,” the former president said. “By contrast, under the Trump leadership, my leadership, inflation was nonexistent and we had gasoline down to $1.87 a gallon.”

Trump: We now have gas prices at 5,6,7, even 8 dollars a gallon pic.twitter.com/TxMeNHTvjd — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2023

The average price as of Thursday morning was $3.104 per gallon, according to AAA. The low range was $2.571 and the high range was $4.703.

People on X (née Twitter) pushedback at Trump’s comment, but the Republican frontrunner will likely face no consequences for his mendacity.

In the past, there have been instances of stations charging in the realm of $8. Trump chose to make his new claim at a time where gas prices have tumbled to their lowest in nearly a year, the New York Times reported. Sixty percent of gas stations are pumping at below $3 a gallon and 25% below $2.75, the newspaper noted in citing AAA stats.

