Donald Trump lashes out at 'stupid' Republican critics during Nevada rally

Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Carson City - Getty

President Donald Trump lashed out at "stupid" critics from within his own party and called for unity on Sunday after growing Republican criticism and warnings of a "bloodbath" in the November 3 election.

Mr Trump issued the comments as he and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden hit the ground in crucial swing states in the final stretch before an election that opinion polls show the real estate mogul is at serious risk of losing.

Speaking to a rally in the western state of Nevada, Mr Trump ranged from attacks on Mr Biden and boasts about his economic policies to discussions on bathroom water pressure and a shirt worn by the commissioner of the National Football League.

But he also addressed comments from Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who recently told constituents Mr Trump "kisses dictators' butts", mistreats women and uses the White House as a business.

Other Republicans have warned of electoral losses in the polls that will include congressional races, including Senator Ted Cruz, who like Mr Sasse said there was a risk of a "bloodbath".

Even one of Mr Trump's closest Senate allies, Lindsey Graham, recently said Democrats have a "good chance" at winning the White House.

"We have some stupid people," Mr Trump said at the rally in Carson City, Nevada's capital.

"We have this guy Sasse, you know, wants to make a statement... The Republicans have to stick together better."

Mr Trump, scrambling to make up lost ground, is on a furious multi-state barnstorming tour, hopping on Sunday from Nevada to California and then back to Nevada for a day of rallies and fundraising, before moving on to Arizona on Monday.

An infrequent church-goer, he attended services Sunday in a cavernous - but not entirely full - evangelical church in Las Vegas. Congregants prayed for him, and when a collection plate was passed, a pool photographer saw Mr Trump toss in a handful of $20 bills.

Mr Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended Mass with his wife Jill at their church near Wilmington, Delaware, before walking outside to visit the grave of son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Limiting his own campaign itinerary due to pandemic concerns, the 77-year-old Mr Biden then flew to North Carolina for a pair of events.

Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Vote out Donald Trump. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2020

In Durham, the mask-wearing former vice president jogged to a stage in a parking lot where people in dozens of vehicles waited for him.

"We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, science over fiction and yes, we choose truth over lies," he told them.

Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan, stand and talk after ordering at the window at Cook Out in Durham - AP

His motorcade also made an unannounced stop to allow him and his granddaughter to order milkshakes, with Mr Biden - keen to play up the stark differences between his campaign and Mr Trump's - keeping his mask on throughout.

The candidates' final nationally televised debate will be on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Their first debate descended into a chaotic stream of interruptions by Mr Trump, head-shaking and angry rejoinders; the second was replaced by dueling town-hall meetings after Mr Trump refused to debate virtually on the heels of his bout with the coronavirus.

The final debate will be face-to-face.