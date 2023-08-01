Donald Trump latest news: Former president indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 US election

Donald Trump has been charged by a grand jury in Washington DC - Matt Rourke/AP

Donald Trump has been criminally indicted in a federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former US president was charged with four counts by a grand jury in Washington DC, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud,” the indictment said.

Mr Trump, 77, has been summoned to appear before a federal court on Thursday.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said he has always followed the law and characterised the indictment as a political “persecution” reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

It is the third criminal indictment against Mr Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The sprawling investigation by Mr Smith, an independent special counsel acting for the Department of Justice, has examined attempts by Mr Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden.

It includes their role in the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, during which a violent mob stormed Congress and attempted to halt the certification of Mr Biden’s victory.

The fresh charges add to the myriad of legal cases facing Mr Trump as the nation heads into another presidential election, which appears on course for a Trump-Biden rematch.

Mr Smith has already charged Mr Trump in a separate federal probe into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Mr Trump is also facing a trial in New York over hush money payments.

A fourth criminal case is expected imminently in Georgia, where state prosecutors are considering potential illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state.

Follow the latest developments below.

11:24 PM BST

Judge overseeing case was appointed by Obama

The judge randomly assigned to Mr Trump’s case is US District Judge Tanya S Chutkan, a former DC public defender, who was appointed by Barack Obama.

Story continues

Judge Chutkan graduated from George Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

She consistently took the hardest line against Jan 6 defendants of any judge serving on Washington’s federal trial court.

11:17 PM BST

Watch: Special Counsel Jack Smith says he hopes for a 'speedy trial'

Speaking to reporters Mr Smith described the Jan 6 Capitol attack as an “unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy” which was “fueled by lies”.

He said prosecutors will “seek a speedy trial... so our evidence can be tested in court and judged”.

BREAKING: Special Counsel Jack Smith of the United States Department of Justice makes a statement in Washington after former president Donald Trump was handed a third criminal indictment.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4d3iyzQgTv — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 1, 2023

11:12 PM BST

Ron DeSantis calls for reform of DoJ

Mr Trump’s Republican rival Ron DeSantis wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “As President, I will end the weaponisation of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.

“While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.

“Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.

“One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicisation of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponisation of the federal government.”

Ron DeSantis

11:07 PM BST

Charges partly based on post-Civil War law to protect the rights of Black people

Federal prosecutors base one charge, conspiring to deprive citizens of constitutional or legal rights, on a law enacted during post-Civil War Reconstruction in 1870, when lawmakers sought to integrate into society enslaved people who had been freed.

Kristy Parker, a former federal prosecutor, said many efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to overturn the election targeted urban areas with large populations of Black voters who voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

Those included Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia.

11:00 PM BST

Who spoke to investigators?

Members of Mr Trump’s inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his former White House aide Hope Hicks, are reported to have testified before a grand jury in the case.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Mr Trump’s lawyer, was recently interviewed by prosecutors, according to US media.

Investigators have also seized the phones of Trump advisers who spearheaded his campaign’s legal challenges to the 2020 results.

A demonstrator walks past the Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC - GETTY IMAGES

10:55 PM BST

Trump charged with three counts of conspiracy and one of obstruction

Trump is charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction .

“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud,” the indictment said.

The indictment accused Mr Trump and co-conspirators of organising fraudulent slates of electors in seven states, all of which he lost, to submit their votes to be counted and certified as official by Congress on Jan. 6.

10:52 PM BST

Trump likens his "persecution" to Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union

Following confirmation of the indictment, the Trump Campaign put out a statement comparing the “persecutions” of Mr Trump to that of “Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.”

He claimed the “fake” charges are “nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family” to interfere with the 2024 election.

He said he had “always followed the law and the constitution”, adding: “These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our country from the abuse, incompetence and corruption that is running through the veins of our country at levels never seen before.”



10:45 PM BST

Trump charged with four counts

A 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith outlines the charges which include conspiracy to defraud the United States

10:42 PM BST

Trump summoned to court on 3 August

The former president has been summoned to appear in federal court in Washington DC on 3 August at 4pm, according to the DoJ

10:40 PM BST

Flurry of activity as new broke

There was a flurry of activity in the US capital as the news broke, Rozina Sabur writes.

Washington has been bracing for the indictment since Mr Trump revealed on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that he expected to be arrested and charged by the Department of Justice as part of their investigation.

For days, reporters and satellite news trucks have surrounded the city’s Elijah Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse, where the grand jury meets.

At least two grand juries in Washington have been hearing evidence related to Mr Trump’s alleged illegal efforts to stay in office.

A trial in the case would most likely be held in the city’s district court, the same venue where many of the January 6 rioters and leaders of two far-right groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, were prosecuted.

If the case comes to trial, Mr Trump could face a jury composed of residents of a deep blue city, where he received just five per cent of the vote in 2020.



10:37 PM BST

Trump indicted by grand jury

The former president has been indicted as part of an investigation into his attempts tp overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

This is the third time the Republican frontrunner has been criminally indicted.

10:26 PM BST

Judge seals the indictment

A judge agreed to seal the indictment, meaning there was no information given about the number/identity of the defendants, according to CNN.

A summons for the defendant(s) to appear in court was also approved by the judge.

10:23 PM BST

Possible charges

While we are still awaiting details of the indictment, previous reports have claimed three of the charges will be on the grounds of the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to commit an offence against or defraud the United States and tampering with a witness.



10:18 PM BST

Grand jury hands up indictment

The grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election handed up an indictment in the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, according to CNN

The foreperson of the grand jury along with a Justice Department prosecutor were present in the courtroom when the indictment was returned.

10:15 PM BST

Trump decries 'prosecutorial misconduct'

Donald Trump has shared on Truth Social that he expects to be indicted tonight in the federal investigating into the 2020 election.

He said: “Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!

“Also, why are they putting out another Fake Indictment the day after the Crooked Joe Biden SCANDAL, one of the biggest in American history, broke out in the Halls of Congress??? A Nation In Decline!”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.