Donald Trump’s Lawyer Won’t Defend ‘Ill-Advised’ Truth Social Post

96
Corbin Bolies
·2 min read
NBC
NBC

Even Donald Trump’s personal lawyer could not defend his deranged social media posts about a potential indictment, admitting on Sunday that a picture of Trump holding a baseball bat next to a photo of the Manhattan District Attorney’s head was “ill-advised.”

“I’m not his social media consultant,” lawyer Joe Tacopina told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it.”

The Friday post stitched together two photos: One of Donald Trump holding a baseball bat and another of District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s head. The image, which was later deleted, led to widespread criticism from legal experts who warned the composite image could serve as obstruction of justice or a call for violence.

Tacopina’s answer did not suffice for Todd, who noted that Trump, while taking the baseball-bat photo down, stood by his inflammatory rhetoric. “We went through January 6, so it’s not, like, a possibility that Trump’s rhetoric creates violence. It’s already happened once,” Todd said. “Are you not concerned this could happen?”

Tacopina rebuked the premise, arguing that Trump’s language has not led to violence (despite hundreds of people injured and five people dead to the contrary).

“I’m not a Trump PR person. I’m a litigator and a lawyer,” Tacopina said. And I’m talking about this case in Manhattan, which is a case that would not be brought if it were anyone other than Donald Trump. When we seek to use a prosecutor’s office to politicize and weaponize a campaign, that’s what’s troubling to me.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if he is charged

    STORY: Ratcheting up his already-incendiary rhetoric, former president Donald Trump in a 1:00 AM social media post on Friday warned of potential "death and destruction" if he were to faces criminal charges in a New York City investigation.The post on Trump's Truth Social media site was the latest in a string of verbal attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since last Saturday when Trump wrongly predicted he would be arrested three days later.Bragg's office, probing hush-money payments by Trump's former attorney to a adult film star Stormy Daniels made in the midst of the 2016 election, said they would not be intimidated.Trump's vague but violent threat for some recalled his language ahead of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when Trump supporters egged on by his false claims of voter fraud stormed the U.S. Congress an effort to subvert the certification of his election loss.Meanwhile, ABC News reported on Friday, citing sources, that a judge rejected Trump's bid to prevent former aides, including his ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, from testifying before a grand jury probing the Jan. 6 attack.The federal grand jury is investigating failed efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, one of two criminal investigations into the former president being handled by Special Counsel Jack Smith.On Saturday, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, 30 years after a raid on the Branch Davidians religious sect there by federal agents resulted in 86 deaths, including four law-enforcement officers. Waco has become a symbol of government overreach for some right-wing extremist groups.In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure needed to host a large event.

  • Chris Christie Says He’s ‘Definitely Thinking about Running’ for President, Will Make Decision Soon

    Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said he is “definitely thinking about running” for president in 2024 and plans to make a decision in the next 60 days.

  • Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’

    Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, on Sunday said Trump’s recent post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment, was “ill-advised.” “Would you advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor like this? I mean, it’s dehumanizing,” “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked…

  • An elite Russian brigade of 5,000 soldiers has been destroyed and reformed as many as 8 times after heavy losses, report says

    The Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade has suffered heavy losses in attempts to take the town of Vuhledar, the Institute for the Study of War said.

  • Trump Lawyer Says Ron DeSantis Will Emerge a ‘Bloodied Pulp’ Against Trump

    REUTERS/Carlos BarriaDonald Trump lawyer and Right Side Broadcasting Network contributor Christina Bobb declared Ron DeSantis will emerge “bloody” if he challenges the former president in 2024.The fighting words from a top Trump official follow increasingly vicious attacks being directed at the Florida governor by the former president.“I would not want to enter the octagon with Donald Trump. Nobody comes out of that and looks pretty,” Bobb said at a MAGA rally in Waco, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

  • Trump promises to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours

    Former US president and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected to a second term. Source: Trump during his first campaign rally in front of supporters in Texas Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin began to withdraw troops to the borders of Ukraine after the "disaster" of his expulsion from the White House - that is, with his loss in the elections.

  • Allen Lazard tells TMZ Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett were key pieces to puzzle for joining Jets

    Allen Lazard tells TMZ Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett were key pieces to puzzle for joining Jets

  • Companies say Elon Musk's plan to charge $1,000 for month for Twitter checkmarks is 'outlandish' and makes them 'meaningless'

    Twitter is under fire for plans to make organizations pay large sums to be verified. One company cofounder said it makes the checkmark "meaningless."

  • Robert Fripp and Toyah Nearly Bare All with Cover of J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold”: Watch

    The frisky couple return with a new "Sunday Lunch" performance that even has the King Crimson guitarist striking a pose. Robert Fripp and Toyah Nearly Bare All with Cover of J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold”: Watch Spencer Kaufman

  • Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her heels’

    Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), known to be loyalists of former President Trump, ripped into Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday during Trump’s first official campaign rally. Joining the former president in Waco, Texas, the lawmakers singled out Haley, who previously served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, criticizing…

  • Trump campaign warns GOP groups to stop using image and likeness in fundraising

    Former President Trump’s campaign warned several GOP groups on Thursday to stop using his likeness in their fundraising messages or risk losing his potential endorsement. In a letter obtained by Politico, two Trump campaign officials notified the groups that Trump “does not consent to the use of his name, image and likeness in authorized fundraising appeals…

  • Trump’s kickoff rally speech in Waco: half whining victim, half pompous overpromising | Opinion

    He whined about investigations, portrayed America as a hellhole and vowed to fix everything. His Texas fans loved it.

  • JoCo Sheriff Hayden might have uncovered election fraud — just not where he claims | Opinion

    It seems clear the real deception is about what office he really wants.

  • Fox’s ‘News’ Division Refused to Promote Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Tape B.S.: Report

    Network insiders claim the primetime host can “do no wrong” in the eyes of the Murdochs, according to a report from Mediaite

  • As South bans abortion, thousands turn to Illinois clinics

    Dr. Colleen McNicholas is fresh off performing two abortions when a ringing phone quickly stops her. Just the day before, 58 women had abortions at the Fairview Heights’ Planned Parenthood clinic, 15 miles east of St. Louis. Hundreds of women travel each week to the southern tip of Illinois to secure an abortion, something that is no longer available to millions living in a 1,800 mile stretch of 11 Southern states that have mostly banned pregnancy terminations since the Supreme Court stripped away constitutional protections for women to end pregnancies.

  • Trump Says He’s ‘The Most Innocent Man in the History of Our Country’ at Lie-Filled Waco Rally

    As possible indictment looms, former president launches first rally in Waco, which marks its 30th anniversary of massacre next month

  • Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer in our body politic’

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) slammed the New York and Georgia investigations into former President Trump as being part of a “cancer in our body politic,” arguing they are politically motivated. Cuomo told John Catsimatidis, who hosts the talk radio show “The Cats Roundtable,” in an interview on WABC 770 that he expects Trump…

  • ‘Beautiful’ NYC Designer Who Dressed Lady Gaga Was Fatally Drugged, Cops Say

    REUTERS/Lucas JacksonAuthorities in New York released shocking details Friday about the death of Katie Gallagher, saying the esteemed fashion designer—who famously dressed Lady Gaga before mysteriously turning up dead in her Manhattan apartment last July—was killed by a drug cocktail during a suspected break-in.Gallagher’s cause of death had been a mystery from the jump. Her body was found by a concerned neighbor who reportedly spotted her front door ajar, with her keys still in the lock, on a F

  • Alvin Bragg Rips House GOP Chairs After Additional Inquiries Into Trump Case

    Bragg told top House Republicans they were "not appropriate" after their follow-up letter on the Trump probe on Saturday.

  • Home sellers' willingness to offer concessions wavers with mortgage rates

    The housing power dynamic has tipped slightly back to favor sellers after the banking turmoil led to a sudden dip in mortgage rates.