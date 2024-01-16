Donald Trump led insurrection, Ron Johnson took part. Time for accountability. | Letters

I wonder if someone who looks directly into a camera while robbing a bank gets the same benefit of doubt as a former president who was caught in the act of committing felonies? No one is going to say that we have to wait for a conviction before we know whether or not the bank robber did it.

Even a Supreme Court ruling that he is immune from prosecution wouldn’t change the fact that Donald Trump was caught in the act of engaging in an insurrection against the United States. He disqualified himself from public service. Even a cursory reading of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is unambiguous.

And Trump isn’t the only one. Regardless of the fact that former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff put the kibosh on his attempt at inserting a fraudulent document, Sen. Ron Johnson chose to engage.

They disqualified themselves.

If we’re going to demand that politics trump the Constitution, why do we even have a Constitution?

Gary Lyons, Kenosha

