Donald Trump lights into Chris Cuomo over 'Fredo' video, calls CNN host an 'out of control animal'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, describing a video of him threatening a heckler as a "disgrace."

"I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible...He looked like a total out of control animal,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey, where the president is spending the week. "He lost it."

"That was a disgrace. You'd never seen me do that," Trump added. "I would not have wanted to see a weapon in his hand. I guess his first is not a weapon."

The CNN host was captured during a heated exchange with an unidentified man. The man called Cuomo "Fredo," which Cuomo described as a racist slur toward Italian Americans. The term references a character in the 1972 film "The Godfather," Fredo Corleone, who Cuomo said is "a weak brother."

The president’s remarks followed a tweet on Tuesday in which he called Cuomo “nuts.” In both his remarks and the tweet, Trump suggested Cuomo would be a danger if he owned a gun. Trump referenced so-called red flag laws that have drawn renewed attention in the wake of the shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Red flag laws allow law enforcement, family members and other concerned parties to petition a judge to confiscate guns from individuals who may cause harm to themselves or others.

Trump frequently criticizes CNN and its hosts.

“Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control," Trump wrote on Twitter. "He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!”

Some of Trump's former aides have run into trouble for profanity laced tirades and physical altercations. Florida police charged Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, with simple battery in 2016 after an incident involving a reporter. Trump's short-lived communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was recorded using salty language to describe office politics inside the White House.

Scaramucci stepped down over the recording. He has recently become a vocal critic of his former boss.

