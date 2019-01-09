Donald Trump Is Losing The Shutdown Fight He Started

Just hours before President Donald Trump’s defensive and lie-packed Oval Office speech demanding money for a border wall before he allows the government to reopen, Democrats in the Senate did something that progressives have urged them to do since day one of the Trump presidency. Led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, they launched a blockade to stop any votes unrelated to resolving the shutdown from proceeding in the Senate.

There’ll be no business as usual, they said, as long as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to allow votes on the funding bills passed by the House this month, even though the Senate passed similar legislation unanimously last month. McConnell seemed shocked by his colleagues’ hardball tactics — the kind of thing he would do, but hadn’t expected of Democrats — and feebly complained, “Now they want to shut down the Senate.”

Related Video: More Are Blaming Trump After Weeks of Shutdown

With 100s of 1000s of workers’ livelihoods at stake—including front line public safety—we shouldn’t be voting on anything in the Senate BUT the shutdown. The time to vote on the house passed bills is now. We already showed we have the votes to pass them in the senate!

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 8, 2019

Shortly after that, Trump gave his pathetic, lackluster speech.

Now I see why Trump has never before given an Oval Office address. Just...bloody...awful. #TrumpAddress

— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 9, 2019

Democrats, having taken control of the House after November’s blue wave, are suddenly much less afraid. And they’re listening to the base that elected them, which is demanding that they hold firm and hit hard.

At the same time, Trump not only backed himself into a corner with the shutdown, but his belligerence seems to have inspired a dissipation of the “both sides” impulse in much of the media coverage. One Politico story this week explained “How Trump Got Bad At Twitter” ― something a lot of us needed no convincing about, but which marked a turning point in Beltway media reporting of Trump as having some sort of magical powers on social media. Even some Fox News hosts are breaking with the president’s narrative of events.

Still, it was a show of sheer cowardice on the part of the broadcast television networks, fearful of Trump’s smears according to at least one TV executive who texted CNN media critic Brian Stelter, that they pre-empted programming Tuesday for nothing but a political screed packed with the same old lies and bigotry. Trump himself, according to The New York Times, told TV anchors at an off-the-record lunch that he didn’t have the passion to deliver that speech and didn’t think it would change any minds.

Democrats demanded — and got — equal time. Although they didn’t say anything new or make for exciting television themselves, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t have much heavy lifting to do. They just calmly pointed out that Trump was using an Oval Office address for political reasons and focused on the workers whose lives have been plunged into chaos by the president’s demand.

“Most presidents have used Oval Office addresses for noble purposes,” Schumer said. “This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t have to do much heavy lifting to undercut Trump's Oval Office address. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More